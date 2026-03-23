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HomeBusinessMutual FundsWest Asia War Makes Dalal Street Bleed: Sensex Cracks 1,900 Points, Nifty Nosedives 3%

West Asia War Makes Dalal Street Bleed: Sensex Cracks 1,900 Points, Nifty Nosedives 3%

Investor sentiment remained under pressure as the conflict entered its fourth week, fuelling concerns over global stability and energy supply disruptions.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty crashed throughout the session on Monday and ended the first trading day of the week in deep red. Sentiment among investors remained pessimistic as the West Asia war showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon. 

Both benchmarks bled nearly 3 per cent during the session, tracking steep losses in Asian markets. The BSE Sensex ended trading around 72,700, crashing nearly 1,900 points, and the NSE Nifty50 closed the day near 22,500, plummeting more than 600 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, and Tech M emerged among the only gainers in the session. Meanwhile, the laggards included Titan, Trent, UltraTech Cement, BEL, and Tata Steel. Both Titan and Trent stocks crashed more than 6 per cent in the day.

Investor sentiment remained under pressure as the conflict entered its fourth week, fuelling concerns over global stability and energy supply disruptions.

Oil Price Surge, Rupee Weakness Weigh

Markets were dragged lower by a combination of macro headwinds, including rising crude oil prices, continued depreciation in the rupee and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.24 per cent to $113.6 per barrel, keeping concerns elevated around inflation and input costs for oil-importing economies like India.

Persistent FII Outflows Continue

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 5,518.39 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, provided some support by buying stocks worth Rs 5,706.23 crore.

So far this month, foreign investors have pulled out Rs 88,180 crore (around $9.6 billion) from Indian equities, reflecting a sustained risk-off approach.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex had gained 325.72 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 74,532.96, while the Nifty advanced 112.35 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 23,114.50.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Sensex and Nifty crash on Monday?

The Indian equity indices crashed due to pessimistic investor sentiment driven by the ongoing West Asia war, concerns over global stability, and energy supply disruptions.

What were the main macro headwinds affecting the market?

The market was dragged down by rising crude oil prices, the depreciation of the rupee, and sustained outflows of foreign funds.

How much did the Sensex and Nifty fall on Monday?

The BSE Sensex crashed by nearly 1,900 points to around 72,700, and the NSE Nifty50 plummeted over 600 points to near 22,500.

Which stocks gained on Monday?

Among the 30-share Sensex, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, and Tech M were the only gainers during the session.

What is the trend of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) activity?

FIIs have been net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 5,518.39 crore on Friday and pulling out Rs 88,180 crore from Indian equities so far this month.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nifty Share Markets Today West Asia War Why Are Markets Crashing
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