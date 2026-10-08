Indian equity benchmarks fell due to rising crude oil prices, persistent foreign investor selling, and elevated US Treasury yields. The RBI's recent repo rate hike also contributed.
Share Markets Deep Dive As Oil Soars Over $100: Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Nears 22,200
The weakness came a day after the RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent and shifted its monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening.
- Indian equities plummeted as crude oil prices surged.
- Persistent foreign selling, US yields, RBI policy weighed.
- Brent crude topping $100 worried India's economic outlook.
Indian equity benchmarks ended Thursday's session sharply lower as rising crude oil prices, persistent foreign investor selling and elevated US Treasury yields weighed on sentiment.
The BSE Sensex closed trading just under 71,600, bleeding over 1,000 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the session near 22,230, crashing more than 350 points.
The weakness came a day after the RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent and shifted its monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening.
Crude Oil, West Asia Risks Weigh
The sell-off intensified as Brent crude jumped 4.25 per cent to $104.5 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and India's external position.
The pressure followed Wednesday's 25-basis-point RBI repo rate hike to 5.5 per cent and the shift in policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. The move has strengthened expectations of tighter financial conditions, weighing particularly on rate-sensitive stocks.
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FII Selling Adds To Pressure
Foreign investors remained a key drag, having sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,121.37 crore on Wednesday. Higher global bond yields and a weaker rupee added to the pressure on domestic valuations.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said the hawkish RBI stance was effectively resetting near-term valuation multiples, while persistent FII outflows, firmer bond yields and a depreciating rupee added to the pressure.
He also flagged crude oil staying above the $100-a-barrel mark as a continuing hurdle for the economy.
IT Offers Some Cushion, But Selling Broad-Based
The decline was widespread, with ITC, InterGlobe Aviation, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports and NTPC among the major Sensex laggards.
Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the stocks that bucked the broader trend.
The Nifty touched a 52-week low of 22,179.90 during the session, underlining the depth of the day's sell-off.
Global Markets Remain Weak
Global markets offered little support, with Asian equities ending lower and European markets trading in negative territory. US markets had also closed lower in the previous session.
With crude above $100, foreign selling continuing and monetary conditions tightening, investors are likely to remain focused on oil prices, FII flows, global yields and rate-sensitive sectors in the near term.
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Market Outlook
The Nifty had closed at 22,603.05 on October 7, down 173.05 points, while the Sensex settled at 72,638.70, lower by 429.11 points.
Thursday's sharper decline reflected the combined impact of crude oil concerns, FII selling, elevated US yields and the RBI's tighter policy stance.
With earnings season beginning and global markets remaining volatile, investors are likely to keep a close watch on crude prices, foreign flows, bond yields and corporate results in the near term.
Frequently Asked Questions
What factors led to the sharp decline in Indian equity benchmarks on Thursday?
How much did the Sensex and Nifty50 decline on Thursday?
The BSE Sensex fell over 1,000 points, closing just under 71,600. The NSE Nifty50 crashed more than 350 points, ending the session near 22,230.
Why are sustained high crude oil prices a concern for India?
Sustained high oil prices raise concerns for India's inflation, current account deficit, and the rupee's value. Sectors like aviation and chemicals are also sensitive to these costs.
What was the trend of foreign investor activity in Indian equities?
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,121.37 crore on October 7. This persistent selling remained a major overhang on the market.