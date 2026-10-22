India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Bears Brunt Of Soaring Oil Prices: Sensex Over 450 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700

Dalal Street Bears Brunt Of Soaring Oil Prices: Sensex Over 450 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700

The Nifty Chemical, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal indices also underperformed, while buying in banking and realty shares helped limit losses in the benchmark indices.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equities declined due to elevated crude prices and geopolitics.
  • High crude oil and RBI inflation concerns weighed on sentiment.
  • Broader markets underperformed; Jio Platforms IPO continued subscription.

Indian equity benchmarks closed lower on Thursday as elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment. Selling in automobile, metal and chemical stocks dragged the broader market, while banking and realty shares recovered some ground during the session.

The BSE Sensex settled at almost 73,250, crashing more than 450 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed under 22,700, tanking 124 points.

Broader Markets Underperform

Selling pressure extended beyond frontline stocks. During afternoon trade, the Nifty MidCap index was down 1.04%, while the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.91%.

Power Grid Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India featured among the major Nifty50 laggards. The Nifty Chemical, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal indices also underperformed, while buying in banking and realty shares helped limit losses in the benchmark indices.

Also Read : FSSAI Asks Nestle India For Scientific Proof On Lactogen Pro 1 Whey Protein Claim

Crude Oil Near $110 Keeps Inflation Risks Alive

Oil prices remained a key concern amid continuing tensions in West Asia and uncertainty over supplies from the region. Brent crude traded above $110 per barrel during Wednesday's session, while early Thursday indications placed it near $110.16. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was around $99.76 per barrel.

For India, sustained high oil prices could increase import costs, put pressure on the rupee and raise inflation risks. Aviation, paints and chemicals are among the sectors exposed to higher energy and input costs.

RBI Policy And Trade Developments In Focus

The Reserve Bank of India's policy outlook remained another consideration for investors. The RBI's monetary policy minutes released on Wednesday highlighted concerns about persistent inflation following a unanimous 25-basis-point repo rate hike to 5.50%.

Expectations of further monetary tightening could influence rate-sensitive stocks, including banks, non-banking financial companies, automobiles and real estate.

Investors also monitored India-US trade negotiations. Reports have suggested the possibility of more favourable tariff treatment for India, although no revised tariff agreement had been announced in the information available.

Institutional Flows 

Provisional exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 1,022.32 crore on October 21. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net buyers, with purchases worth Rs 1,614.32 crore.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 22): Precious Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Jio Platforms IPO Enters Day Two

In the primary market, the Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO entered its second day of subscription on Thursday. The issue reportedly received bids for 3.16 times the shares on offer on its first day and is scheduled to close on October 23.

Subscription trends remain an important indicator of investor appetite as the primary market stays active alongside a volatile secondary market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian equity benchmarks decline on Thursday?

Indian equity benchmarks closed lower due to elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty. Selling in automobile, metal, and chemical stocks also dragged the broader market down.

How did rising crude oil prices impact India's economic outlook?

Sustained high oil prices could increase India's import costs, put pressure on the rupee, and raise inflation risks. Sectors like aviation, paints, and chemicals are particularly exposed.

What were the key concerns highlighted in the RBI's monetary policy minutes?

The RBI's minutes highlighted concerns about persistent inflation following a 25-basis-point repo rate hike to 5.50%. Expectations of further monetary tightening could influence rate-sensitive stocks.

What were the institutional investment trends on October 21?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 1,022.32 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net buyers, with purchases of Rs 1,614.32 crore.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Nifty50 Share Market Stock Market Today Oil Prices Today Oil Above $110
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Share Markets Brace For Volatility As Oil Prices Spook Investors: Sensex Crashes 550 Points
Share Markets Brace For Volatility As Oil Prices Spook Investors: Sensex Crashes 550 Points
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Erases All Gains, Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,800
Dalal Street Erases All Gains, Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,800
Mutual Funds
Nifty Below 22,800, India VIX Jumps: What Is Weighing On The Stock Market Today?
Rupee Crosses 95, Crude Tops $110: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Under Pressure
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
Advertisement

Videos

Rehan Vadra Exhibition Row: 70 Protest Photos Removed, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Questions Bikaner House Restrictions
Rehan Vadra Exhibition Row: Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Alleges 74 Protest Photos Removed From Bikaner House
ELON MUSK MYSTERY: एलन मस्क का UFO कनेक्शन, क्या है पूरा मामला? |ABPLIVE
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Practised Gunfire Before Attack, Misfire Reported Inside Mumbai Hotel
Delhi News: ₹9,000 Crore Yamuna Clean-Up Projects Launched in Dwarka, Over 40% of Work Completed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget