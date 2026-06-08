Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Iran-Israel Tensions Trigger Broad Sell-Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Escalating West Asia tensions depressed Indian equity benchmarks.

Nifty and Sensex fell sharply, realty and metal sectors worst.

Global markets also declined; crude oil prices surged.

Market Update at 12:24 PM: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Monday as escalating tensions in West Asia dampened investor sentiment and triggered broad-based selling across sectors. According to reports, Iran launched missiles at Israel, undermining hopes of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran and raising fresh concerns over the stability of the ceasefire in the region.

The developments increased uncertainty in global markets and weighed on risk appetite. As of 12:00 PM, the Nifty 50 was down 164.20 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 23,202.50. The Sensex declined 510.50 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 73,732.84. The weakness was also visible in the broader market.

The Nifty MidCap index traded 0.41 per cent lower, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.63 per cent, indicating selling pressure beyond frontline stocks. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal indices emerged as the biggest laggards, reflecting concerns over economic uncertainty and global growth prospects. In contrast, defensive sectors attracted buying interest, with the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices outperforming the broader market.

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Market Update at 09:30 AM: Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Monday as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed on investor sentiment. Concerns intensified after reports that Iran fired missiles at Israel, dampening hopes of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran and raising fresh uncertainty over the status of the ceasefire in the region. As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty 50 was trading 247.35 points, or 1.06 per cent, lower at 23,112.55. The Sensex declined 773.71 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 73,469.63. Selling pressure was visible across the broader market as well.

The Nifty MidCap index slipped 1.51 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index fell 1.52 per cent, indicating broad-based weakness beyond the benchmark indices. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal indices emerged as the biggest losers during early trade, reflecting concerns over risk-sensitive sectors. In contrast, defensive segments such as Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare outperformed the broader market, attracting investor interest amid heightened uncertainty.

Pre-Market Update at 7:50 AM: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a subdued note on Monday, June 8, tracking weakness in global markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Investor sentiment remained cautious after renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel dampened hopes of a broader resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict. Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,131 level, a premium of nearly 35 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a muted start for domestic equities. Asian markets traded lower, while Wall Street witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the Nasdaq posting its steepest single-day percentage decline since April 2025.

The key global trigger remains the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Iran launched missiles towards Israel, marking the first major flare-up since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in April. The development followed Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, which Tehran viewed as a breach of the ceasefire agreement.

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On the macroeconomic front, the U.S. labour market continued to show resilience. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 172,000 in May after an upwardly revised gain of 179,000 jobs in April, reflecting sustained strength in the world's largest economy. India's economy delivered a positive surprise, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing 7.8 per cent year-on-year during the January-March quarter of FY26.

The expansion was supported by robust domestic demand and higher government spending. Full-year GDP growth accelerated to 7.7 per cent in FY26 from 7.1 per cent in FY25. In Asia, Japan's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.8 per cent during the first quarter, lower than the preliminary estimate of 2.1 per cent but above market expectations of 1.3 per cent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP growth stood at 0.5 per cent. Commodity markets remained volatile. Crude oil prices surged after Israel renewed strikes on Lebanon despite an existing truce. Brent crude rose 2.5 per cent to USD 95.42 per barrel, while U.S. WTI crude gained 2.32 per cent to USD 92.64 per barrel. Meanwhile, precious metals edged lower despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold slipped 0.1 per cent to USD 4,325.18 per ounce, while silver declined 0.3 per cent to USD 67.62 per ounce. The U.S. dollar remained close to a two-month high. From a derivatives perspective, the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) for the June series stood at 0.69. On the put side, the highest open interest among the nearest out-of-the-money strikes was concentrated at the 23,000 strike.

On the call side, significant open interest addition was observed at the 24,000 strike, making it the highest open interest level among the nearest out-of-the-money call options. Technically, Nifty 50 ended at its lowest level in eight weeks, maintaining a weak structure characterised by lower highs and lower lows. The immediate support zone is placed between 23,000 and 23,100, where substantial options positioning indicates potential buying interest. A decisive breach below 23,000 could trigger fresh selling pressure and deepen the ongoing correction.

On the upside, the index needs to reclaim the 23,600-23,800 zone to improve the near-term outlook and signal a stronger recovery. Among stock-specific developments, HG Infra Engineering received a provisional completion certificate for the Rs 4,970.99 crore Ganga Expressway EPC project in Uttar Pradesh. Creative Newtech, along with its consortium partner, secured an advance work order worth around Rs 3,194.83 crore from BSNL for the BharatNet Middle Mile Network Project in Odisha.

EMS emerged as the L-1 bidder for a project valued at approximately Rs 102.8 crore from UP Jal Nigam (Urban). Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced plans to acquire a 45 per cent stake in a newly incorporated Canadian corporation to expand its pharmaceutical business. Allied Blenders and Distillers informed that Managing Director Alok Gupta has resigned, while Amar Sinha has been appointed as the new Managing Director with effect from June 1, 2026. Zee Entertainment Enterprises will hold a board meeting on June 10 to consider fundraising through equity shares and/or convertible securities.

Hindustan Zinc signed a memorandum of understanding with The Energy and Resources Institute for a 250-hectare ecological restoration project in Rajasthan. In the block deal segment, SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 0.52 per cent stake worth Rs 957.9 crore in Adani Energy Solutions and a 1.27 per cent stake worth Rs 4,789.6 crore in Adani Enterprises from GQG Partners.

Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought a 0.1 per cent stake worth Rs 96.42 crore in Lenskart Solutions, while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired a 0.74 per cent stake worth Rs 225.86 crore in Sterlite Technologies. Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold a 0.68 per cent stake worth Rs 115.11 crore in Pine Labs.

Promoter P N Gadgil & Sons increased its holding in PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery by purchasing an additional 0.5 per cent stake. For the June 8 session, Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technologies remain under the futures and options (F&O) ban list. Institutional activity remained mixed on June 5. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of equities worth Rs 8,776.25 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 9,133.57 crore.

On Friday, Indian markets ended lower after the Reserve Bank of India maintained the repo rate but raised its inflation forecast and lowered growth projections. The Sensex declined 116.67 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 74,243.34, while the Nifty 50 fell 49.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 23,366.70. U.S. markets ended sharply lower on Friday, snapping a nine-week winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 695.15 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 50,866.78. The S&P 500 dropped 200.57 points, or 2.64 per cent, to 7,383.74, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 1,121.53 points, or 4.18 per cent, to 25,709.43. Technology stocks led the decline, with Nvidia falling 6.20 per cent, AMD plunging 10.86 per cent, Microsoft losing 2.66 per cent, Apple declining 1.25 per cent, Amazon falling 3.06 per cent, Meta dropping 5.51 per cent and Tesla sliding 6.56 per cent. Other Semiconductor stocks, including Intel, Micron and Broadcom, also recorded steep losses.

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