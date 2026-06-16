The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green, gaining 262 points or 0.34 per cent. This indicates a positive start for the frontline index.
Top Gainers On BSE Today: Schneider Electric, HFCL, Atul Share Prices Surge
Schneider Electric Infrastructure, HFCL and Atul emerged as the top gainers on the BSE, while auto and power stocks led sectoral advances.
- Sensex gained 262 points pre-opening, showing positive market movement.
- Power and auto sectors rose, while metals experienced a slight decline.
- Schneider, HFCL, Atul Ltd emerged as today's top stock gainers.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 262 points or 0.34 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slipped by 0.17 per cent, power zoomed by 0.52 per cent, and auto surged by 0.57 per cent. Meanwhile, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Atul Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today.
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Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.22 per cent to trade at Rs 1,267.20 apiece. HFCL Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.52 per cent to trade at Rs 186.75 apiece. Atul Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 3.24 per cent to trade at Rs 6,777.90 apiece.
(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex open?
Which sectors showed significant movement in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, the power sector zoomed by 0.52% and auto surged by 0.57%. Metals, however, slipped by 0.17%.
Which companies were the top gainers on BSE today?
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, HFCL Ltd, and Atul Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today. They showed significant advances.
What was the performance of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd?
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd surged 4.22% in trading today. It closed at Rs 1,267.20 apiece.