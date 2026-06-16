Top Gainers On BSE Today: Schneider Electric, HFCL, Atul Share Prices Surge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex gained 262 points pre-opening, showing positive market movement.

Power and auto sectors rose, while metals experienced a slight decline.

Schneider, HFCL, Atul Ltd emerged as today's top stock gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 262 points or 0.34 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slipped by 0.17 per cent, power zoomed by 0.52 per cent, and auto surged by 0.57 per cent. Meanwhile, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Atul Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today.

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Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.22 per cent to trade at Rs 1,267.20 apiece. HFCL Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.52 per cent to trade at Rs 186.75 apiece. Atul Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 3.24 per cent to trade at Rs 6,777.90 apiece.

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