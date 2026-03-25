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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Pins Hopes On De-Escalation In West Asia, Sensex Climbs 700 Points, Nifty Over 23k

Dalal Street Pins Hopes On De-Escalation In West Asia, Sensex Climbs 700 Points, Nifty Over 23k

Early indicators pointed to a robust session ahead. The GIFT Nifty climbed more than 200 points and crossed 23,150, signalling a green trading day for investors today.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian equity markets are poised for a positive session on Wednesday, with benchmark indices indicating gains in the pre-open session, supported by easing geopolitical concerns and a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 74,800, rallying more than 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 23k, climbing close to 200 points, as of 9:15 AM.

On the Sensex, the gainers in the opening hour included Eternal, M&M, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Titan. On the other hand, Tech M, Infosys, and HCL Tech emerged as the only laggards in the early hour.

At around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,421.10, up 352.65 points or 0.48 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 23,055.25, higher by 142.85 points or 0.62 per cent, signalling a firm opening for domestic equities.

GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Opening

Early indicators from the derivatives market also pointed to an upbeat start. GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,160.50, up 232 points or 1 per cent, suggesting potential gains in the benchmark indices at the opening bell.

The optimism follows fresh comments from US President Donald Trump, who reiterated that discussions to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia are progressing, raising hopes of a possible de-escalation.

Global Markets Rally On De-escalation Hopes

Asian markets traded sharply higher in early deals, tracking improved global sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.9 per cent and 3.05 per cent, respectively. Markets in China and Australia also moved higher.

Crude oil prices declined significantly, providing relief to global markets. Brent crude’s March contract dropped 6.12 per cent to $98.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The fall followed reports that the US had shared a 15-point proposal with Iran, via Pakistan, aimed at ending the conflict. Trump also indicated that Tehran was open to a peace agreement.

However, Iran later denied that any such talks were underway, highlighting the fluid nature of the situation.

Wall Street Ends Mixed

US markets ended on a mixed note overnight. The S&P 500 declined 0.37 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.84 per cent.

Despite the weakness on Wall Street, improving geopolitical signals helped lift sentiment across Asian markets.

Previous Session: Markets Stage Strong Rebound

On Tuesday, domestic equity benchmarks had rebounded sharply, recovering from the previous session’s steep losses.

The BSE Sensex climbed 1,372.06 points, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 74,068.45, after hitting an intra-day high of 74,489.39. The NSE Nifty advanced 399.75 points, or 1.78 per cent, to settle at 22,912.40.

The rally was driven by a relief wave across global markets after the US announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

Analysts said the rebound should be viewed in context of the recent sharp correction.

“Indian equities witnessed a constructive rebound, with markets closing on a positive note after the sharp sell-off in the previous session. The recovery was largely driven by a moderation in risk perception,” said Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

He added that such rebounds often reflect short covering and value buying rather than a structural shift in trend.

While early signals point to a positive start, market participants are expected to remain cautious, closely tracking developments in West Asia, crude oil price movements and foreign fund flows for further direction.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current outlook for Indian equity markets?

Indian equity markets are poised for a positive session on Wednesday. Benchmark indices are indicating gains in the pre-open session, supported by easing geopolitical concerns and a decline in crude oil prices.

Which stocks were gainers in the Sensex opening hour?

In the opening hour on the Sensex, gainers included Eternal, M&M, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Titan. Tech M, Infosys, and HCL Tech were the only laggards.

What is the GIFT Nifty signaling for the market opening?

GIFT Nifty is trading higher, up 232 points or 1 per cent. This suggests potential gains in the benchmark indices at the opening bell.

Why are global markets trading higher?

Global markets are trading higher due to improved sentiment driven by de-escalation hopes in West Asia and a significant decline in crude oil prices.

How did the Indian markets perform in the previous session?

On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rebound, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty advancing significantly. This rally was attributed to relief across global markets following a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Sensex Dalal Street Nifty March 25 Share Market Today US Iran Talks West Asia War
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