Dalal Street Pins Hopes On De-Escalation In West Asia, Sensex Climbs 700 Points, Nifty Over 23k

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Indian equity markets are poised for a positive session on Wednesday, with benchmark indices indicating gains in the pre-open session, supported by easing geopolitical concerns and a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 74,800, rallying more than 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 23k, climbing close to 200 points, as of 9:15 AM.

On the Sensex, the gainers in the opening hour included Eternal, M&M, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Titan. On the other hand, Tech M, Infosys, and HCL Tech emerged as the only laggards in the early hour.

At around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,421.10, up 352.65 points or 0.48 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 23,055.25, higher by 142.85 points or 0.62 per cent, signalling a firm opening for domestic equities.

GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Opening

Early indicators from the derivatives market also pointed to an upbeat start. GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,160.50, up 232 points or 1 per cent, suggesting potential gains in the benchmark indices at the opening bell.

The optimism follows fresh comments from US President Donald Trump, who reiterated that discussions to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia are progressing, raising hopes of a possible de-escalation.

Global Markets Rally On De-escalation Hopes

Asian markets traded sharply higher in early deals, tracking improved global sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.9 per cent and 3.05 per cent, respectively. Markets in China and Australia also moved higher.

Crude oil prices declined significantly, providing relief to global markets. Brent crude’s March contract dropped 6.12 per cent to $98.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The fall followed reports that the US had shared a 15-point proposal with Iran, via Pakistan, aimed at ending the conflict. Trump also indicated that Tehran was open to a peace agreement.

However, Iran later denied that any such talks were underway, highlighting the fluid nature of the situation.

Wall Street Ends Mixed

US markets ended on a mixed note overnight. The S&P 500 declined 0.37 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.84 per cent.

Despite the weakness on Wall Street, improving geopolitical signals helped lift sentiment across Asian markets.

Previous Session: Markets Stage Strong Rebound

On Tuesday, domestic equity benchmarks had rebounded sharply, recovering from the previous session’s steep losses.

The BSE Sensex climbed 1,372.06 points, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 74,068.45, after hitting an intra-day high of 74,489.39. The NSE Nifty advanced 399.75 points, or 1.78 per cent, to settle at 22,912.40.

The rally was driven by a relief wave across global markets after the US announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

Analysts said the rebound should be viewed in context of the recent sharp correction.

“Indian equities witnessed a constructive rebound, with markets closing on a positive note after the sharp sell-off in the previous session. The recovery was largely driven by a moderation in risk perception,” said Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

He added that such rebounds often reflect short covering and value buying rather than a structural shift in trend.

While early signals point to a positive start, market participants are expected to remain cautious, closely tracking developments in West Asia, crude oil price movements and foreign fund flows for further direction.