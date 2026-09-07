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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street On Edge As US-Iran Tensions Escalate, Sensex About 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 23,800

Dalal Street On Edge As US-Iran Tensions Escalate, Sensex About 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 23,800

Crude oil prices continued their upward movement as the US and Iran exchanged strikes involving tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Indian benchmark indices began Monday's session on a cautious note, with both the Sensex and Nifty50 trading marginally lower in pre-open trade. Rising crude oil prices and continued tensions between the US and Iran kept investors wary, particularly over the potential impact on India's inflation outlook.

The BSE Sensex slipped close to 200 points and tested 76,300, while the NSE Nifty50 traded above 23,800, taking a hit of more than 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening For Indian Markets

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a subdued start for domestic equities. Nifty futures were quoted at 23,978, down 71 points, signalling a negative opening for the benchmark index.

At around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was at 76,452.14, down 63.29 points or 0.08 per cent. The Nifty stood at 23,877.65, lower by 20.05 points or 0.08 per cent.

The cautious mood comes as investors track the movement in crude oil prices amid simmering tensions between the US and Iran. Higher oil prices could add to concerns around inflation and increase pressure on India's import bill.

Asian Markets Gain, Technology Stocks In Focus

Contrary to the cautious signals from GIFT Nifty, most Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Monday, following gains in technology stocks and a positive lead from Wall Street at the end of last week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.23 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 3.04 per cent in early trade.

Wall Street Ends Lower

US equities finished Friday's session in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.38 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite also ended lower, slipping 0.29 per cent.

The performance of global equities remains an important cue for Indian investors as they assess the outlook for risk assets amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Crude Oil Rises As US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Crude oil prices continued their upward movement as the US and Iran exchanged strikes involving tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

September futures on the Intercontinental Exchange were quoted at $96.73 per barrel, up 0.89 per cent.

The rise in oil prices remains a key concern for Indian equities, given the country's dependence on crude imports. A sustained increase in energy costs could put pressure on inflation and broader macroeconomic stability.

Gold, Silver Futures Trade Lower

Precious metals were subdued in early trade.

Gold futures were trading 0.51 per cent lower, while silver futures declined 0.03 per cent.

Market sentiment is likely to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil prices and developments around the US-Iran tensions. Analysts expect investors to closely track whether the rise in energy prices persists, given its potential implications for inflation and the broader domestic economy.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Share Market Today GIFT Nifty US Iran Tensions
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