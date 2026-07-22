Tariffs, West Asia War Terror Strike Dalal Street: Sensex Tanks 400 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100

Indian benchmark indices opened on a subdued note on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid a fresh rise in crude oil prices and escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell above 77k, crashing close to 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading around 24,100, bleeding nearly 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening

Ahead of the opening bell, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,102, down 79 points, indicating a soft start for Indian benchmark indices.

At around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,475.85, up 5.74 points or 0.01 per cent. The Nifty slipped 99.65 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,087.40.

Investor sentiment remained restrained as higher crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty overshadowed positive global market cues. Market participants are also expected to track quarterly earnings announcements, commodity prices and institutional fund flows during the session.

Asian Markets Rally After Wall Street Gains

Most Asian markets traded firmly higher on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight performance on Wall Street after better-than-expected earnings from major semiconductor companies boosted risk appetite.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.93 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi surged 6.01 per cent in early trade.

US equities also ended higher overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.74 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.89 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.29 per cent, supported by optimism surrounding corporate earnings.

Oil Prices Climb

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday morning after renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Investor concerns intensified after US President Donald Trump played down the possibility of negotiations with Iran, while Washington continued military strikes on Iranian targets.