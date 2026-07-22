India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsTariffs, West Asia War Terror Strike Dalal Street: Sensex Tanks 400 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100

Tariffs, West Asia War Terror Strike Dalal Street: Sensex Tanks 400 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100

At around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,475.85, up 5.74 points or 0.01 per cent. The Nifty slipped 99.65 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,087.40.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 09:20 AM (IST)

Indian benchmark indices opened on a subdued note on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid a fresh rise in crude oil prices and escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. 

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell above 77k, crashing close to 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading around 24,100, bleeding nearly 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening

Ahead of the opening bell, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,102, down 79 points, indicating a soft start for Indian benchmark indices.

At around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,475.85, up 5.74 points or 0.01 per cent. The Nifty slipped 99.65 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,087.40.

Investor sentiment remained restrained as higher crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty overshadowed positive global market cues. Market participants are also expected to track quarterly earnings announcements, commodity prices and institutional fund flows during the session.

Asian Markets Rally After Wall Street Gains

Most Asian markets traded firmly higher on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight performance on Wall Street after better-than-expected earnings from major semiconductor companies boosted risk appetite.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.93 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi surged 6.01 per cent in early trade.

US equities also ended higher overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.74 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.89 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.29 per cent, supported by optimism surrounding corporate earnings.

Oil Prices Climb

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday morning after renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Investor concerns intensified after US President Donald Trump played down the possibility of negotiations with Iran, while Washington continued military strikes on Iranian targets.

 

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Share Market Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Tariffs, West Asia War Terror Strike Dalal Street: Sensex Tanks 400 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100
Tariffs, West Asia War Terror Strike Dalal Street: Sensex Tanks 400 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100
Mutual Funds
These Flexi Cap Mutual Funds Paid The Highest Dividends Over The Last Three Years
These Flexi Cap Mutual Funds Paid The Highest Dividends Over The Last Three Years
Mutual Funds
Sensex Opens In Red: Jaiprakash Power, Sobha And ACE Top Pre-Open Gainers
Why Jaiprakash Power, Sobha And ACE Are Among Today's Biggest Gainers
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200
Dalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200
Advertisement

Videos

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre, Compares Student Protest Action With Authoritarianism
Breaking News: JP Nadda Visits RML Hospital, Meets Students and Police Personnel Injured in Protest
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Student Protest, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Student Protest, Targets Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget