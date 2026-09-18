Share Markets Rally As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points, Nifty Nears 23,350

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, with the Sensex gaining nearly 300 points and the Nifty50 advancing over 50 points in pre-open trade. Positive global cues, gains across Asian markets and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 200 points and crossed 74,500, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped over 70 points to inch closer to 23,350, around 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start With Positive Bias

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a cautious opening with a positive bias for domestic equities. The futures contract was quoted at 23,345, up 13 points, as oil prices gave up some of their recent gains.

At around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,614.06, up 299.47 points or 0.40 per cent. The Nifty stood at 23,328.95, higher by 58.35 points or 0.25 per cent.

Asian equities also provided support, with major regional benchmarks trading higher in early Friday deals.

Asian Markets Rise As Investors Return To AI Stocks

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Friday as investors looked beyond the hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve and resumed buying in artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.56 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 2.06 per cent.

The positive trend followed a strong session on Wall Street, where major US indices ended higher overnight.

Wall Street Ends Higher, Nasdaq Gains Nearly 1.7%

US equities closed sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.61 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.14 per cent.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 1.69 per cent, as investors returned to AI-linked stocks despite concerns around the US Federal Reserve's policy stance.

Crude Oil Eases As Supply Concerns Moderate

Crude oil prices declined during Asian trading hours as concerns over supply disruptions eased slightly. Investors are also assessing the possibility of alternative routes to secure supplies from the West Asia region.

Brent crude September futures were quoted at $104.02 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

In the precious metals market, gold futures declined 0.32 per cent, while silver futures gained 0.21 per cent.

IPOs In Focus: NSE Issue Enters Second Day

The primary market remains active, with several IPOs at different stages of subscription.

Axiom Gas Engineering's IPO will open for subscription on Friday.

Meanwhile, the NSE IPO enters its second day of subscription. Sonaselection India, SpectraA Technology Solutions and Kheria Autocomp IPOs are also entering their second day.

SS Retail, Jindal Supreme and Hero Motors IPOs enter the third day of bidding.

Nifty Could Remain Range-Bound

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, benchmark indices continued their pullback momentum in the previous session. The Nifty closed 53 points higher, while the Sensex declined 22 points.

Sectorally, most major indices ended in positive territory, with India Tourism, Pharma and Defence outperforming and gaining more than 1.5 per cent.

Chouhan said the market is currently showing "range-bound activity", while intraday trends indicate that the pullback could continue.

For traders, he identified 23,200/74,100 and 23,190/74,050 as important support zones. As long as the indices hold above these levels, the pullback may continue, he said.

On the upside, the Nifty could move towards 23,400-23,500, while the corresponding Sensex levels are 74,700-75,000. A sustained uptrend could take the Nifty towards 23,600 and the Sensex towards 75,200, according to Chouhan.

However, a break below 23,190/74,050 could weaken the trend and push the indices towards 23,050-23,000 and 73,700-73,500, respectively.