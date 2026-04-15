Dalal Street Pin Hopes On US-Iran Talks: Sensex Soars 1,300 Points, Nifty Crosses 24,200

Indian equity benchmarks experienced a strong start on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty indicating firm gains in the pre-open session after a holiday on Tuesday for Ambedkar Jayanti, tracking upbeat global cues and easing crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex opened the session around 78,200, rallying more than 1,300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading above 24,200, climbing almost 400 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Up Opening

Early indicators pointed to a strong opening, with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,227.50, up 369.80 points or 1.55 per cent. In the pre-open session, around 9:05 AM, the Sensex rose close to 900 points or more than 1 per cent to cross 77,700, and the Nifty jumped nearly 300 points or 1.21 per cent to surpass 24,100.

The uptick reflects improving investor sentiment amid expectations that geopolitical tensions may ease following renewed diplomatic signals between the US and Iran.

US-Iran Conflict: Latest Developments Driving Markets

The trajectory of the US-Iran conflict continues to remain the biggest driver for global markets, particularly due to its impact on oil prices and investor risk appetite.

After the breakdown of earlier negotiations, tensions had escalated sharply, with a blockade on Iranian oil exports and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pushing crude prices above $100 per barrel and triggering a sell-off in global equities earlier this week.

However, sentiment has improved following fresh indications that both sides may return to the negotiating table. Reports suggest a second round of talks could be scheduled soon, with US President Donald Trump signalling that the conflict may be nearing a resolution.

This shift in tone has helped calm markets, with investors increasingly pricing in a potential de-escalation. Nonetheless, uncertainty remains high, as the situation continues to evolve and any setback in talks could quickly reverse sentiment.

Global Markets Rally On Optimism

Asian equities advanced in early trade, tracking strong gains on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi led regional gains, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Chinese indices also traded higher.

US markets closed firmly in the green overnight, supported by easing inflation concerns and optimism around geopolitical developments, signalling a revival in global risk appetite.

Oil Prices Ease, Supporting Risk Sentiment

Crude oil prices declined in Asian trading as hopes of renewed negotiations reduced concerns over prolonged supply disruptions.

Brent crude traded below the $95 per barrel mark, extending its recent correction after sharp gains earlier this week. Lower oil prices are seen as positive for India, helping ease inflationary pressures and supporting macro stability.

Monday Recap: Markets Had Ended Lower

In the previous session on Monday, domestic markets had ended in the red, weighed down by the collapse of US–Iran talks and a spike in crude oil prices.

The Sensex dropped 702.68 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 76,847.57, while the Nifty declined 207.95 points, or 0.86 per cent to 23,842.65.

The sell-off reflected concerns over prolonged geopolitical tensions, elevated oil prices and their impact on inflation and growth.