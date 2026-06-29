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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Bleed Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Over 300 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24k

Share Markets Bleed Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Over 300 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24k

Weak global cues and rising uncertainty surrounding the latest developments in the US-Iran conflict weighed on market sentiment throughout the session.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equities fell Monday amid renewed West Asia tensions.
  • Sensex dropped 372 points; Nifty50 closed below 24k.
  • IT, banking, auto stocks led broad-based market selling.

Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session in the red as investors turned cautious amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, prompting broad-based selling across information technology, banking and automobile stocks.

The BSE Sensex settled the session about 372 points down, inching near 76,700, while the NSE Nifty50 closed trading below 24k, dropping about 80 points.

Weak global cues and rising uncertainty surrounding the latest developments in the US-Iran conflict weighed on market sentiment throughout the session, with benchmark indices extending losses in afternoon trade. Markets remained under pressure as investors assessed the implications of renewed military tensions in West Asia.

The latest developments in the region fuelled concerns over potential disruptions to global trade and energy supplies, leading traders to trim exposure to riskier assets. The cautious mood also resulted in profit booking across several heavyweight counters.

IT, Banking And Auto Stocks Drag Markets Lower

Selling pressure was concentrated in rate-sensitive and heavyweight sectors.

The Nifty IT index emerged as the biggest sectoral loser, while banking and automobile shares also witnessed sustained selling during the session.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Consumer Products were among the worst-performing stocks, highlighting the broad-based weakness across frontline counters.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity benchmarks perform on Monday?

Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session in the red. The BSE Sensex settled about 372 points down, while the NSE Nifty50 closed trading about 80 points lower.

What caused the decline in the Indian equity market on Monday?

The market decline was primarily due to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, specifically the US-Iran conflict. This prompted broad-based selling and profit booking across sectors.

Which sectors were most affected by the market downturn?

Selling pressure was concentrated in rate-sensitive and heavyweight sectors, with IT, banking, and automobile stocks being significantly affected. The Nifty IT index was the biggest sectoral loser.

Which specific stocks were among the worst performers?

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Consumer Products were identified as some of the worst-performing stocks during the session.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Nifty West Asia War US Iran Ceasefire
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