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HomeBusinessMutual FundsUS-Iran War Over? Dalal Street Rebounds, Sensex About 800 Points Up, Nifty Over 22,950

US-Iran War Over? Dalal Street Rebounds, Sensex About 800 Points Up, Nifty Over 22,950

Markets found support after reports indicated that the US and Iran had received a proposal aimed at ending hostilities, raising hopes of a potential ceasefire.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Domestic equity markets saw a volatile session on Monday, with indices swinging between gains and losses as investors reacted to fresh geopolitical developments in West Asia and mixed global cues.

Markets found support after reports indicated that the US and Iran had received a proposal aimed at ending hostilities, raising hopes of a potential ceasefire.

The BSE Sensex rang the closing bell near 74,100, rallying nearly 800 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading for the day around 22,950, climbing more than 200 points, as of 3:30 PM.

According to reports, a two-stage framework has been proposed, involving an immediate ceasefire followed by a broader agreement that could materialise within 15 to 120 days. The plan reportedly includes nuclear restrictions and possible sanctions relief, with Pakistan said to have shared the framework with both sides.

Crucially, any progress on this front could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil supply route, easing concerns around energy disruptions.

Rupee Strengthens On Improved Sentiment

The Indian rupee also strengthened during the session, appreciating 33 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar.

The currency opened at 93.13 in the interbank market and gained ground through the day, supported by easing concerns over oil prices and improved risk sentiment.

Despite a positive start, gains proved short-lived as caution persisted. The Sensex had opened higher by over 150 points, while the Nifty also started in the green, but both indices slipped into negative territory during early trade.

FII Selling Continues, DIIs Offer Support

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling trend, offloading equities worth Rs 9,931 crore in the previous session.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained supportive, buying shares worth over Rs 7,200 crore and helping cushion market downside.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the volatility in domestic equity markets on Monday?

Domestic equity markets experienced volatility due to fresh geopolitical developments in West Asia and mixed global cues. Investors reacted to reports of a potential ceasefire proposal.

How did the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 perform at the end of Monday's trading session?

The BSE Sensex closed near 74,100, rallying nearly 800 points. The NSE Nifty50 ended trading around 22,950, climbing more than 200 points.

What is the proposed framework aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia?

A two-stage framework has been proposed, starting with an immediate ceasefire followed by a broader agreement within 15 to 120 days. This plan reportedly includes nuclear restrictions and potential sanctions relief.

How did the Indian rupee perform against the US dollar on Monday?

The Indian rupee strengthened, appreciating 33 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar. This was supported by easing concerns over oil prices and improved risk sentiment.

What was the trading activity of FIIs and DIIs on Monday?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued selling, offloading equities worth Rs 9,931 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support by buying shares worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Sensex Stock Market Today Nifty Share Market Today Us Iran Ceasefire West Asia War US Iran War
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