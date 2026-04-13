Bloody Monday On Dalal Street: US Blockade Of Hormuz Bleeds Markets, Sensex 1,600 Points Down

Indian equity markets witnessed a gloomy start to the trading week on Monday morning, with both benchmarks logging significant losses as the session started.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 75,900, plummeting more than 1,600 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading around 23,600, bleeding a little over 400 points, as of 9:15 AM.

The downfall was triggered by a deteriorating global risk sentiment following the collapse of US-Iran talks and a renewed surge in crude oil prices.

As of 9:02 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex crashed 3,615.80 points, or 4.66 per cent, at 73,934.45, while the Nifty tanked 694.90 points, or 2.89 per cent, to 23,355.70.

The steep fall signals a potential reversal of last week’s rally, as investors react to fresh geopolitical uncertainty and rising energy costs.

Iran-US Talks Collapse Triggers Risk-Off Mood

Market sentiment turned cautious after negotiations between Iran and the United States ended without a breakthrough.

The talks, held in Pakistan, failed due to differences over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme. While both sides indicated that some progress had been made, no final agreement was reached.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that diplomacy remains ongoing, even as the talks ended without a deal. US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the US had presented its “final and best offer”, which was not accepted.

The lack of resolution has raised concerns about a prolonged phase of geopolitical tension in West Asia, which is likely to weigh on global markets.

Oil Prices Surge, Adding To Market Pressure

Compounding investor anxiety is the sharp rise in crude oil prices following renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has announced a naval blockade of Hormuz, with its Navy tasked to intercept vessels and restrict maritime movement in response to rising tensions with Iran. The move aims to curb Iran’s control over the strategic route but has raised fears of supply disruptions across global energy markets.

Following the announcement, oil prices crossed the $100 per barrel mark, triggered by fears of supply disruptions through one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

Higher oil prices are particularly concerning for India, which imports a majority of its crude requirements. Elevated energy costs can fuel inflation, widen the current account deficit and put pressure on the rupee, all negative factors for equity markets.

The latest spike in oil reverses last week’s relief rally, when prices had briefly fallen below $100 following a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Last Week’s Rally At Risk

Indian markets had posted strong gains in the previous week, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and softer crude prices.

The Sensex had surged 4,230.7 points, or 5.77 per cent, while the Nifty gained 1,337.5 points, or 5.88 per cent.

However, the breakdown in talks has materially altered the near-term outlook, with analysts warning that a portion of those gains could be erased.

Key Triggers For The Week Ahead

Apart from geopolitical developments, several domestic and global factors will guide market direction in the coming days.

Investors will closely track inflation data, with CPI figures due on April 13 and WPI data scheduled for April 14. These indicators will offer insights into price trends, especially in the context of rising crude oil prices.

The ongoing Q4 FY26 earnings season will also be a major driver, with key results expected from companies such as Wipro, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

FII Selling Adds To Pressure

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to offload Indian equities, adding to market pressure.

Data shows that overseas investors have withdrawn Rs 48,213 crore (approximately $5.14 billion) so far this month, reflecting a cautious stance amid global uncertainty.

Sustained outflows could further weigh on market sentiment, particularly if global risks persist.

Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead

Trading activity this week will also be influenced by a holiday on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The shortened trading week could lead to heightened volatility, as investors adjust positions amid global developments.

In the near term, markets are likely to remain volatile, with global cues, particularly oil prices and geopolitical developments, taking centre stage.