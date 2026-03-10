Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets See Some Relief, Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200 In Opening Bell

Share Markets See Some Relief, Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200 In Opening Bell

The rebound comes after domestic equities ended Monday with significant losses amid rising geopolitical tensions, surging crude oil prices and continued foreign investor selling.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian equity markets are poised for a rebound session on Tuesday after a steep sell-off in the previous session. Both benchmark indices were trading higher in the pre-open session despite lingering concerns over the West Asia conflict and volatile crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex opened the trading session near 78,300, rallying more than 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell around 24,200, climbing close to 200 points, as of 9:15 AM.

At around 9:06 AM on Tuesday, the Sensex was trading at 78,341.89 in the pre-open session, up 775.73 points or 1.00 per cent. The Nifty was quoted at 24,243.50, gaining 215.45 points or 0.90 per cent, indicating a potential recovery after Monday’s sharp decline.

The rebound comes after domestic equities ended Monday with significant losses amid rising geopolitical tensions, surging crude oil prices and continued foreign investor selling.

On the 30-share Sensex, IndiGo, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, M&M, and Titan emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Infosys, Reliance, Tech M, HCL Tech, and TCS.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 climbed more than 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty Smallcap100 rising 0.98 per cent. Sectorally, the Consumer Durables and Midsmall Healthcare indices soared 1.32 per cent and 1.20 per cent respectively.

Markets Slide Sharply Amid Oil Shock

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed heavy selling pressure on Monday as investors reacted to the worsening situation in West Asia and the sharp spike in global crude oil prices.

The Sensex fell 1,352.74 points, or 1.71 per cent, to settle at 77,566.16, marking its second consecutive session of decline. During intraday trade, the index had plunged as much as 2,494.35 points, or 3.16 per cent, to hit a low of 76,424.55.

The Nifty also ended lower, dropping 422.40 points, or 1.73 per cent, to close at 24,028.05. At one point during the session, the index had slipped 752.65 points, or 3.07 per cent, to 23,697.80.

Market breadth remained heavily negative, with 3,379 stocks declining on the BSE, while only 972 advanced and 185 remained unchanged.

The sharp decline in equities coincided with escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which pushed crude oil prices sharply higher and triggered concerns about inflation and economic stability.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 12.34 per cent to $104.1 per barrel as fears of supply disruptions intensified.

Analysts warned that higher oil prices pose a major risk for oil-importing economies like India. A sustained rise in crude prices can widen the current account deficit, fuel inflation and weaken the domestic currency.

Rupee Hits Record Low

The rupee came under intense pressure during Monday’s session, falling to an all-time closing low of 92.35 (provisional) against the US dollar. The currency weakened by 53 paise during the day as rising crude oil prices and a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment.

According to market participants, the spike in oil prices and continued geopolitical tensions amplified concerns around India’s external balances and inflation outlook.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trend of the Indian equity markets on Tuesday?

Indian equity markets are poised for a rebound session on Tuesday. Both benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, were trading higher in the pre-open session.

What caused the steep sell-off in the Indian equity markets on Monday?

The markets slid sharply on Monday due to rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a significant spike in global crude oil prices, coupled with foreign investor selling.

How did crude oil prices react to the West Asia conflict?

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 12.34 per cent to $104.1 per barrel as fears of supply disruptions intensified due to the escalating geopolitical tensions.

What was the performance of the Indian Rupee on Monday?

The Indian Rupee came under intense pressure and fell to an all-time closing low of 92.35 against the US dollar, weakening due to rising crude oil prices and a stronger dollar.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Share Markets See Some Relief, Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200 In Opening Bell
Share Markets See Some Relief, Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200 In Opening Bell
Mutual Funds
Bloody Monday Takes Over Dalal Street: Sensex Crashes Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Bloody Monday Takes Over Dalal Street: Sensex Crashes Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Mutual Funds
West Asia Conflict Weighs Down Markets, Sensex Bleeds Over 1,800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900
West Asia Conflict Weighs Down Markets, Sensex Bleeds Over 1,800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Back In Red As Sensex Crashes Over 550 Points, Nifty Tests 24,600
Dalal Street Back In Red As Sensex Crashes Over 550 Points, Nifty Tests 24,600
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget