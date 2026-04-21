Dalal Street Rallies Ahead, Sensex Over 750 Points Up, Nifty Near 24,600

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity benchmarks closed higher, driven by falling oil prices.

Easing crude oil prices reduce inflation and input cost concerns.

Renewed optimism surrounds potential US-Iran diplomatic engagement.

Indian equity benchmarks ended trading on a positive note, with both indices logging gains during the session. The rally was supported by easing crude oil prices and renewed optimism around possible diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran.

The BSE Sensex rang the closing bell above 79,250, soaring more than 750 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled the session near 24,600, jumping a little over 200 points.

The uptick comes after a volatile phase in global markets driven by tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over crude oil supply disruptions.

Oil Prices Decline, Boosting Market Sentiment

A key factor supporting markets is the decline in crude oil prices, which has eased concerns around inflation and input costs.

Brent crude futures fell 0.93 per cent to $94.59 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 2.19 per cent to $85.5.

Lower oil prices are particularly beneficial for India, a major importer of crude, as they help reduce pressure on inflation, fiscal balances and corporate margins.

US-Iran Developments In Focus

Investor sentiment has also been lifted by reports that Iran may participate in fresh peace talks with the United States in Pakistan.

The potential diplomatic engagement comes amid efforts to ease tensions in the region, including concerns over maritime restrictions and supply disruptions.

While no formal agreement has been reached, the possibility of dialogue has helped calm markets, which had recently reacted sharply to escalating conflict-related risks.