Stock Markets Hopeful Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Nears 76,700, Nifty About 100 Points Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities opened modestly higher amid geopolitical tensions.

US-Iran tensions escalated, impacting global energy supply concerns.

Global equity markets displayed mixed trends from these developments.

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a mildly positive note on Thursday, even as investors remained cautious amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and higher crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 76,700, climbing close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading above 23,950, rallying more than 80 points, as of 9:15 AM.

The modest gains came despite mixed global cues, with traders closely tracking developments in the US-Iran conflict and their potential impact on energy markets.

Markets Keep A Close Watch On US-Iran Conflict

Investor sentiment remained guarded after tensions between the United States and Iran intensified once again.

According to reports, US forces carried out a second consecutive day of strikes on Iranian targets, raising concerns over a possible escalation in the region. The developments have renewed fears over global energy supplies, particularly through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Any further deterioration in the situation could influence commodity prices, inflation expectations and overall market sentiment.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific traded on a mixed note on Thursday as investors weighed geopolitical developments alongside strength in technology stocks.

South Korea's Kospi advanced around 2.3 per cent, supported by gains in semiconductor shares, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped about 0.4 per cent in early trade.

The mixed regional performance reflected investor caution despite selective buying in technology counters.

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Wall Street Delivers Mixed Close

US markets ended Wednesday's session without a clear direction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 1 per cent, while the S&P 500 also finished lower. In contrast, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite managed to post modest gains, supported by strength in select technology stocks.

The divergent performance highlighted continued uncertainty surrounding global economic and geopolitical developments.

Crude Oil Extends Rally

Oil prices continued to move higher as markets assessed the implications of the latest military developments in West Asia.

Brent crude futures traded around $78.73 per barrel, extending gains after concerns resurfaced over the security of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit corridors.

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, as sustained increases could add to inflationary pressures and raise the country's import bill.

Precious Metals Remain Steady

Gold and silver futures traded marginally lower in early deals.

Gold futures slipped 0.02 per cent, while silver futures eased 0.08 per cent, as investors largely refrained from taking aggressive positions ahead of further geopolitical and macroeconomic developments.

Apart from developments in the US-Iran conflict, investors will keep an eye on crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor activity and movements in global equity markets for further direction.

While benchmark indices have opened in positive territory, heightened geopolitical uncertainty is likely to keep volatility elevated during the trading day.

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