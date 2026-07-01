Indian equity benchmarks began Wednesday's session on a cautious note, with the Sensex and Nifty trading marginally higher in the pre-open session as investors weighed mixed global cues and closely monitored fresh developments in the US-Iran relationship.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell at 76,570, rallying close to 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading above 23,900, climbing just over 60 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Markets Stay Cautious As US-Iran Developments Remain In Focus

Investor attention continues to centre on the evolving diplomatic situation between Washington and Tehran.

Market participants are assessing reports that Iran has declined to meet the US envoy, raising fresh questions over the durability of the interim peace understanding between the two countries. The latest development has tempered optimism that tensions in West Asia could ease in the near term, prompting investors to remain cautious.

At around 9:12 AM, the Sensex was up 66.54 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 76,545.21, while the Nifty gained 31.90 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 23,897.65.

Although domestic indices indicated a positive start, sentiment remained restrained amid lingering geopolitical uncertainty and expectations surrounding key US economic data.

Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of Key Global Triggers

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced around 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi declined more than 2 per cent, reflecting divergent investor sentiment across regional markets.

The mixed performance comes as traders continue to assess geopolitical developments alongside expectations for global monetary policy.

Yen Hits Four-Decade Low; US Jobs Data In Spotlight

The Japanese yen weakened to its lowest level against the US dollar in four decades, fuelling speculation that Japanese authorities could step into currency markets to support the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, investors worldwide are awaiting the latest US employment data, which is expected to offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. The report could influence global capital flows and risk appetite over the coming sessions.

Wall Street Ends Higher

US equities finished Tuesday's session in positive territory, providing some support to global sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.26 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.79 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 1.52 per cent rise.

Crude Oil Edges Higher Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty

Crude oil prices moved higher after reports suggested that diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran had encountered fresh obstacles.

Brent crude futures rose around 0.42 per cent to $73.26 per barrel, reflecting renewed concerns over the stability of the interim peace arrangement and its potential impact on energy supplies.

For India, any sustained increase in crude prices remains an important macroeconomic factor, with implications for inflation, import costs and corporate profitability.