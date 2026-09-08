India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Continues To Trade In Red: Sensex Bleeds Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700

Dalal Street Continues To Trade In Red: Sensex Bleeds Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700

US financial markets were closed on Monday, leaving investors without a fresh session from Wall Street to assess ahead of Tuesday's trading.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Indian benchmark indices continued to trade in the negative sentiment on Tuesday, as investors assessed the oil price outlook, central bank policy action and simmering tensions between the US and Iran.

The BSE Sensex opened trading under 75,800, crashing more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 stood below 23,700, taking a hit of almost 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 could extend its losses in Tuesday's session. The futures were quoted at 23,796, down 75 points, pointing to a cautious start for Indian equities.

At around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was at 76,106.94, down 25.87 points or 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 23,772.90, lower by 6.40 points or 0.03 per cent.

Investors are expected to keep a close watch on the outlook for crude oil prices and central banks' policy action, while developments around the ongoing US-Iran tensions could also influence market sentiment.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian equities were trading on a mixed note in early deals, with gains in technology stocks providing some support even as geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on risk appetite.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.35 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.74 per cent.

The Hang Seng index, however, declined 0.82 per cent.

The regional trend followed a cautious global backdrop as investors continued to assess the impact of US-Iran tensions on markets.

US Markets Closed On Monday

US financial markets were closed on Monday, leaving investors without a fresh session from Wall Street to assess ahead of Tuesday's trading.

Crude Oil Prices Ease

Crude oil prices traded lower on Tuesday morning after Tehran said that an agreement to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Oman was imminent.

Markets are now awaiting the response from the US, with developments around the strategic waterway remaining an important factor for the oil price outlook.

Brent crude's September contract was quoted at $97.06 per barrel, down 0.25 per cent.

Gold, Silver Futures Edge Higher

Precious metals were trading in positive territory in early deals.

Gold futures gained 0.2 per cent, while silver futures rose 0.17 per cent.

Investors continued to track movements in precious metals alongside developments in global markets and geopolitical tensions.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market US Iran Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Oil Prices Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Share Markets End In Red As Crude Soars: Sensex About 400 Points Down, Nifty Below 23,800
Share Markets End In Red As Crude Soars: Sensex About 400 Points Down, Nifty Below 23,800
Mutual Funds
IT Stocks Today: Why Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro And Tech Mahindra Are Falling
IT Stocks Today: Why Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro And Tech Mahindra Are Falling
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street On Edge As US-Iran Tensions Escalate, Sensex About 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 23,800
Dalal Street On Edge As US-Iran Tensions Escalate, Sensex About 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 23,800
Mutual Funds
Why Are Sensex And Nifty Falling Today? PSU Banks, FMCG And Cement Stocks Under Pressure
Why Are Sensex And Nifty Falling Today? PSU Banks, FMCG And Cement Stocks Under Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: MCD Suspends 5 Officials Over Delhi Saty Niketan Building Collapse Tragedy
Delhi Satya Niketan Collapse: Basement Construction Raises Safety & Accountability Questions
Delhi Building Collapse: 10 Police Teams Search for Owner Hari Ram Bansal, Structural Safety Questions Rise
Delhi Building Collapse: South Campus Students Protest, Demand Justice and Accountability
Delhi Rescue Update: 12 Pulled From Satya Niketan Debris, NDRF Operation May Continue All Day
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget