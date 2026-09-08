Dalal Street Continues To Trade In Red: Sensex Bleeds Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700

Indian benchmark indices continued to trade in the negative sentiment on Tuesday, as investors assessed the oil price outlook, central bank policy action and simmering tensions between the US and Iran.

The BSE Sensex opened trading under 75,800, crashing more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 stood below 23,700, taking a hit of almost 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 could extend its losses in Tuesday's session. The futures were quoted at 23,796, down 75 points, pointing to a cautious start for Indian equities.

At around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was at 76,106.94, down 25.87 points or 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 23,772.90, lower by 6.40 points or 0.03 per cent.

Investors are expected to keep a close watch on the outlook for crude oil prices and central banks' policy action, while developments around the ongoing US-Iran tensions could also influence market sentiment.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian equities were trading on a mixed note in early deals, with gains in technology stocks providing some support even as geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on risk appetite.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.35 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.74 per cent.

The Hang Seng index, however, declined 0.82 per cent.

The regional trend followed a cautious global backdrop as investors continued to assess the impact of US-Iran tensions on markets.

US Markets Closed On Monday

US financial markets were closed on Monday, leaving investors without a fresh session from Wall Street to assess ahead of Tuesday's trading.

Crude Oil Prices Ease

Crude oil prices traded lower on Tuesday morning after Tehran said that an agreement to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Oman was imminent.

Markets are now awaiting the response from the US, with developments around the strategic waterway remaining an important factor for the oil price outlook.

Brent crude's September contract was quoted at $97.06 per barrel, down 0.25 per cent.

Gold, Silver Futures Edge Higher

Precious metals were trading in positive territory in early deals.

Gold futures gained 0.2 per cent, while silver futures rose 0.17 per cent.

Investors continued to track movements in precious metals alongside developments in global markets and geopolitical tensions.