Indian benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday, despite a cautious global backdrop, as investors tracked elevated crude oil prices and rising US Treasury yields ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The BSE Sensex soared more than 300 points during the opening bell and traded above 74,300, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped a little over 100 points to cross 23,200, as of 9:15 AM.

The opening was firmer than the muted start indicated by GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoted at 23,211.50, down 16 points, suggesting a tepid opening for domestic equities.

Meanwhile, at around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,203.59, up 199.77 points, or 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 23,163.80, gaining 45.20 points, or 0.20 per cent.

Fed Policy Decision, Bond Yields Keep Investors Cautious

Market participants are closely watching the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, with expectations of a rate hike adding to the cautious mood.

The inflation outlook remains a key concern as energy prices stay elevated. The benchmark yield on the 10-year US Treasury note climbed to 5.04 per cent on Tuesday, its highest level in nearly two decades.

Higher bond yields can influence global capital flows and risk appetite, keeping investors watchful ahead of the Fed's decision.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian equities were mixed in early trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the possibility of a US rate hike and the potential inflationary impact of firm energy prices.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.19 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.25 per cent.

The mixed regional trend followed a weak session on Wall Street.

Wall Street Ends Lower

US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with all three major benchmarks declining.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.63 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.45 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.78 per cent lower.

The weakness came as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and assessed the impact of rising energy prices and bond yields.

Crude Oil Steady Above $108

Crude oil prices remained largely stable in early Wednesday trade after US data showed an increase in inventories, even as concerns persisted over potential supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures were quoted at $108.52 per barrel, up 0.02 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The elevated oil price remains an important concern for Indian equities given its potential impact on inflation and the broader macroeconomic environment.

Gold Falls, Silver Gains Ahead Of Fed Decision

Precious metals traded in different directions as markets positioned themselves ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy announcement.

Gold futures declined 0.17 per cent, while silver futures gained 0.55 per cent as expectations around higher interest rates influenced bullion sentiment.

Nifty May Remain Under Pressure Below 23,300

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said benchmark indices had witnessed significant profit booking at higher levels in the previous session, with the Nifty falling 280 points and the Sensex losing 778 points.

He noted that the Defence index was the biggest sectoral laggard, declining nearly 6 per cent, while the IT index moved against the broader market trend and gained 2.15 per cent.

From a technical perspective, Chouhan said sustained selling emerged after the market opened higher, with the Nifty and Sensex falling more than 450 points and 1,400 points, respectively, from their day's highs. He said the Nifty's daily chart had formed a "long bearish candle", while the intraday chart continued to show a lower-top formation, pointing to continued weakness.

According to Chouhan, the correction is likely to persist as long as the Nifty remains below 23,300 and the Sensex below 74,400. He sees the Nifty potentially slipping towards 23,000, while the Sensex could move towards 73,700. A further decline could take the indices towards 22,900-22,800 and 73,500-73,200, respectively.

On the upside, he said a sustained move above 23,300/74,400 could trigger a pullback towards 23,400-23,450/74,500-74,800.

Given the prevailing volatility, Chouhan said "level-based trading with strict risk management" would be appropriate for day traders.