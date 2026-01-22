Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsTrump's Arctic Deal Soothes Market Fears, Sensex Rebounds To 82,500, Nifty Over 200 Points Up

Trump's Arctic Deal Soothes Market Fears, Sensex Rebounds To 82,500, Nifty Over 200 Points Up

Both equity benchmarks stood in green even during the pre-open hour, where the Sensex climbed close to 300 points and touched 82,200, and the Nifty tested 25,400, around 9:04 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dalal Street looked set to breakaway from the negative sentiment on Thursday morning that has been prevalent among equities this week. The BSE Sensex started the day above 82,500, rallying close to 600 points, while the NSE Nifty50 stood at 25,344, rising almost 200 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Both equity benchmarks stood in green even during the pre-open hour, where the Sensex climbed close to 300 points and touched 82,200, and the Nifty tested 25,400, around 9:04 AM. However, the markets still remained highly volatile.

This reversal in the market sentiment came after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that he had withdrawn his earlier tariff threats against eight European countries after what he called a “framework of a future deal” on Arctic security and Greenland with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The decision came after what Trump described as a “very productive” meeting with Rutte, at a time when he has renewed his campaign for greater US influence over Greenland, the autonomous territory governed by Denmark.

Trump announced the move on his social media platform, Truth Social, shortly after his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he reiterated that the United States would not resort to military force to take control of Greenland.

How Did Markets Fare On Jan 21

Notably, the benchmarks extended their losing streak for a third straight session on Wednesday, though they recovered a large part of intra-day losses in a volatile trade as selective buying in heavyweight stocks helped limit the damage amid elevated geopolitical tensions.

After slipping below the psychologically important 82,000 mark during the session, the Sensex ended 270.84 points, or 0.33 per cent, lower at 81,909.63. The Nifty also closed in the red, shedding 75 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 25,157.50.

Market breadth remained weak, with 2,831 stocks declining, 1,437 advancing and 137 remaining unchanged on the BSE, reflecting broad-based caution across the market.

Volatility Persists As Rupee Weakness Weighs

Traders said selling pressure in financials, banking and consumption stocks, combined with a sharp fall in the rupee to record lows against the US dollar, added to the pressure on domestic equities.

“Domestic markets were gripped by volatility as global risk factors dampened sentiment. However, value buying towards the close helped the market recover some early losses. The weakening rupee and uncertainties surrounding trade ties may prolong this volatility,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian stock market perform on Thursday morning?

On Thursday morning, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started in positive territory, with the Sensex rallying close to 600 points and the Nifty50 rising almost 200 points.

What caused the positive shift in market sentiment on Thursday?

The market sentiment reversed after US President Donald Trump withdrew tariff threats against eight European countries following a framework deal on Arctic security and Greenland.

How did the Indian markets perform on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, both benchmarks extended their losing streak for a third consecutive session, with the Sensex ending lower by 270.84 points and the Nifty by 75 points.

What factors contributed to the pressure on domestic equities recently?

Selling pressure in financials, banking, and consumption stocks, along with a sharp fall in the rupee to record lows against the US dollar, added to the pressure on domestic equities.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Sensex Stock Markets Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Trump Tariffs Arctic Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
World
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
Cities
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
World
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
‘We’re Going To Strike A Great Deal’: Trump Again Hails PM Modi, Calls Him A ‘Fantastic Leader’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget