Dalal Street In Green, Asian Markets Mixed: Sensex Over 150 Points Up, Nifty Nears 24,300

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Thursday, although the broader global setup remained mixed as investors weighed overnight weakness in US equities and the latest developments around oil prices.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 150 points and crossed 77,650, while the NSE Nifty50 rose nearly 70 points and inched closer to 24,300, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Points To Cautious Start

The GIFT Nifty had indicated a weaker opening for domestic equities, with futures quoted at 24,345.50, down 84 points. The domestic benchmarks, however, opened in positive territory.

At around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,637.74, up 164.80 points, or 0.21 per cent. The Nifty was at 24,273.50, higher by 65.75 points, or 0.27 per cent.

Investors are likely to remain selective as they assess global equity trends, interest-rate expectations and movements in crude oil and precious metals.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed After Early Gains

Asian equities gave up some of their early gains on Thursday, resulting in a mixed regional picture.

Markets had initially received support from Nvidia's upbeat sales outlook, but sentiment weakened as investors assessed the latest global cues. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.13 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.37 per cent.

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Wall Street Ends Lower As Rate Concerns Resurface

US equities ended marginally lower in the previous session as investors reassessed the outlook for interest rates after an inflation gauge remained above the US Federal Reserve's target.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.21 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.02 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent lower.

The latest inflation data has renewed concerns over whether interest rates could remain elevated for longer, adding to the cautious mood across global markets.

Oil Prices Extend Decline For Fifth Session

Crude oil prices continued their downward run, marking a fifth consecutive session of declines.

Brent crude futures for September were quoted at around $86.40 per barrel, down 0.17 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The decline came as traders remained optimistic about the prospects of Iran and Oman reaching a framework aimed at restoring the functioning of the Strait of Hormuz.

Any progress on the issue could have implications for global energy supply and crude oil prices, keeping the developments on investors' radar.

Gold, Silver Gain

Precious metals moved higher in early trading.

Gold futures rose 0.88 per cent, while silver futures advanced 2.2 per cent, indicating stronger buying interest in the metals even as equity markets remained cautious.

Investors Likely To Remain Selective

Market sentiment is expected to remain measured as investors balance domestic resilience against mixed global signals.

The combination of uncertainty over the US interest-rate outlook, fluctuating global equities and developments around the Strait of Hormuz is likely to keep traders selective. At the same time, the continued decline in crude oil prices could provide some support to Indian equities.

Investors will therefore track global market movements, oil prices and fresh cues on monetary policy as the session progresses.