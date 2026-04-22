Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start As US-Iran Talks Stall, Oil Near $100

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets expected to open cautiously amid geopolitical uncertainty.

US-Iran negotiations stalled, ceasefire extension offers little clarity.

Strait of Hormuz closure impacts oil prices and global markets.

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday, with early indicators pointing to weakness after geopolitical uncertainty resurfaced following stalled US-Iran negotiations.

At around pre-open, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,442, down 143 points, signalling a negative start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.

The soft indication from GIFT Nifty reflects growing investor concern that the West Asia conflict could drag on longer than expected, especially after the latest round of talks between the US and Iran failed to yield a breakthrough.

Market participants are turning cautious as hopes of a swift resolution fade, keeping volatility elevated.

US-Iran Tensions: Ceasefire Extended, But Uncertainty Persists

The geopolitical situation remains fluid after the US announced an extension of the ongoing ceasefire with Iran, even as negotiations between the two sides hit a roadblock.

US President Donald Trump said the truce would continue until Iran presents a unified proposal, describing the Iranian government as “seriously fractured”. However, the extension appears largely unilateral, with no clear confirmation of Iran’s participation.

Adding to the uncertainty, scheduled talks between US and Iranian officials failed to materialise after Tehran reportedly declined to attend further discussions.

Crucially, the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route, remains in place, continuing to disrupt energy flows and keeping markets on edge.

Global Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Sentiment

Asian markets traded largely lower in early deals, reflecting the cautious mood among investors.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.11 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.54 per cent. In contrast, Japan’s Nikkei 225 bucked the trend, rising 0.83 per cent.

Overnight in the US, equity markets ended in the red, with the S&P 500 falling 0.63 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite down 0.59 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also slipping 0.59 per cent.

Oil Near $100 As Hormuz Disruption Continues

Crude oil prices remained volatile, hovering near the $100 per barrel mark as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact global supply.

In Asian trade, Brent crude futures edged lower by 0.45 per cent to $98.04 per barrel, as investors assessed the implications of the ceasefire extension and stalled negotiations.

Despite the recent dip, oil prices remain elevated compared to pre-conflict levels, sustaining concerns around inflation and global growth.

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Gold, Silver Gain On Risk Aversion

Safe-haven assets saw renewed buying interest, with gold and silver prices rising amid geopolitical uncertainty. Gold futures gained 1.07 per cent, while silver advanced 1.54 per cent, reflecting cautious positioning by investors.

Markets Weigh Risks As Talks Stall

While global equities had rebounded sharply in recent weeks on hopes of de-escalation, the lack of progress in negotiations and continued disruption in energy routes are prompting investors to reassess risk.

Analysts noted that markets may remain volatile in the near term, with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a key trigger for both oil prices and equity sentiment.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Domestic markets are expected to remain volatile, tracking weak global cues and uncertainty around geopolitical developments. Investors are likely to remain watchful of updates on US-Iran talks, crude oil movements and global market trends.

Any clarity on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz or progress in negotiations could provide direction, while prolonged uncertainty may keep markets range-bound with a cautious bias.