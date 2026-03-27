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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Turns Cautious Amidst West Asia War, Sensex Over Points Down, Nifty At 23,150

Dalal Street Turns Cautious Amidst West Asia War, Sensex Over Points Down, Nifty At 23,150

Investor sentiment has turned cautious as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, raising concerns over a prolonged energy shock.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian equity markets signalled a weak start on Friday, with benchmark indices slipping sharply in the pre-opening session amid negative global cues and rising geopolitical concerns.

The BSE Sensex opened trading above 74,650, crashing more than 600 points, and the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 23,150, plungin close to 200 points around 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session around 9:01 AM, the Nifty was trading at 22,995.45, after tanking over 300 points or 1.33 per cent. The Sensex declined more than 800 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 74,461.56.

On the 30-share Sensex, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech M, Trent, Infosys, and Sun Pharma emerged as the only gainers in the morning hour. Meanwhile, the laggards included Bajaj Finance, L&T, Reliance, Eternal, and Bajaj Finserv.

Weak Global Cues Drag Sentiment

The decline comes in line with broader weakness across Asian markets, which extended losses tracking a global sell-off. Investor sentiment has turned cautious as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, raising concerns over a prolonged energy shock.

Asian equities remained under pressure on Friday, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling, while key indices such as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI also traded lower.

Earlier in the day, GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for domestic markets. Nifty futures were trading around the 23,137.50 mark, down 140.50 points or 0.60 per cent, indicating downside pressure ahead of the opening bell.

Reversal After Strong Rally

Friday’s weak opening follows a strong rally in the previous trading session on Wednesday, when markets had posted sharp gains.

The Nifty had risen 1.72 per cent, or 392.70 points, to close at 23,306.45, while the Sensex climbed 1,205 points, or 1.63 per cent, to settle at 75,273.45.

The upmove was supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global cues, which had lifted investor sentiment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian equity markets perform on Friday morning?

Indian equity markets had a weak start on Friday, with benchmark indices slipping sharply in the pre-opening session. The BSE Sensex opened over 600 points lower, and the NSE Nifty50 plunged close to 200 points.

What factors contributed to the weak market opening?

The weak opening was influenced by negative global cues and rising geopolitical concerns, particularly in West Asia. This led to broader weakness across Asian markets and a cautious investor sentiment.

Which stocks were gainers and laggards on the Sensex?

On the 30-share Sensex, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech M, Trent, Infosys, and Sun Pharma were among the gainers. Bajaj Finance, L&T, Reliance, Eternal, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

How does Friday's performance compare to the previous trading session?

Friday's weak opening followed a strong rally on Wednesday. The Nifty and Sensex had posted sharp gains in the previous session, supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global cues.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Dalal Street Stock Markets Down Nifty Share Market Today GIFT Nifty West Asia War
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