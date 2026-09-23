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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Follow Asian Peers, Sensex About 200 Points Higher, Nifty Marginally In Green

Share Markets Follow Asian Peers, Sensex About 200 Points Higher, Nifty Marginally In Green

At around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,797.92, up 268.84 points or 0.36 per cent. The Nifty stood at 23,351, gaining 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices opened mixed amidst West Asia, crude oil.
  • Global markets displayed mixed trends with tech stocks leading.
  • Crude oil prices rebounded; gold and silver futures gained.

Indian benchmark indices opened on a mixed note on Wednesday, with the Sensex gaining ground while the Nifty remained only marginally higher as investors assessed developments in West Asia and movements in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell above 74,700, climbing close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rose almost 50 points and traded under 23,400, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start

The GIFT Nifty had pointed to a slightly weak opening for domestic equities. The futures were quoted at 23,339, down 49 points, as investors weighed the possibility of de-escalation in West Asia.

At around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,797.92, up 268.84 points or 0.36 per cent. The Nifty stood at 23,351, gaining 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent.

The direction of crude oil prices and further developments surrounding tensions between the US and Iran are likely to remain key market triggers during the session.

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Asian Markets Trade Mostly Higher

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with technology stocks once again leading the recovery.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 per cent, while Japan's financial markets remained closed for a holiday.

The positive trend across several Asian markets came after technology-linked stocks lifted US indices in the previous session.

AI Stocks Lift Nasdaq 100 To New High

US markets delivered a mixed performance overnight, with continued buying in artificial intelligence-related stocks supporting the technology-heavy segment.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.82 per cent to 30,732.40, marking its highest level since June.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.36 per cent, while the S&P 500 ended Tuesday's session flat.

Crude Oil Prices Rebound After Initial Fall

Oil prices remained volatile as traders assessed the possibility of an easing in US-Iran tensions.

Brent crude had fallen more than 1 per cent after US President Donald Trump said there had been a "very good talk" with the Iranian envoy, raising hopes that hostilities could ease.

However, the decline was short-lived during Asian trading hours. September Brent futures rose 0.48 per cent to $99.09 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The movement in crude remains important for Indian equities given its implications for inflation and the broader domestic economic outlook.

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Gold, Silver Futures Gain

Precious metals also traded higher in early deals.

Gold futures gained 0.14 per cent, while silver futures advanced 1.14 per cent.

The movement in bullion prices comes as investors continue to assess geopolitical developments and broader global market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices open on Wednesday?

The BSE Sensex opened above 74,700, gaining nearly 200 points. The NSE Nifty50 rose almost 50 points, trading under 23,400, indicating a mixed start.

What factors influenced the Indian market's performance?

Developments in West Asia and movements in crude oil prices were key factors. The possibility of de-escalation in West Asia also weighed on investor sentiment.

How did global markets perform in early trading?

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4%, while Japan's markets were closed for a holiday.

What was the movement in crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices were volatile, initially falling more than 1% before rebounding during Asian trading hours. September Brent futures rose 0.48% to $99.09 per barrel.

How did precious metals perform in early deals?

Gold and silver futures both gained in early deals. Gold futures rose 0.14%, and silver futures advanced 1.14%, influenced by global market trends.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Stock Markets Share Market Stock Market Today Asian Indices GIFT Nifty
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