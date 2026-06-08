Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets sharply fell due to escalating West Asia tensions.

Crude oil prices surged to $95, mirroring global market weakness.

FII selling and conflict fears weakened overall market sentiment.

Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session sharply lower as escalating tensions in West Asia triggered risk aversion across global markets, prompting investors to cut exposure to equities amid concerns over a prolonged geopolitical conflict and its impact on energy prices.

Both indices closed the session about 1 per cent down. The BSE Sensex settled near 73,500, bleeding a little over 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the day around 23,100, losing more than 250 points. The decline extended the weakness seen at the opening bell, with both indices remaining under pressure throughout the session.

West Asia Escalation Weighs On Market Sentiment

Investor confidence took a hit after reports emerged that Iran had launched missiles towards Israel, reigniting concerns about the fragile ceasefire in the region and dampening hopes of a broader diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.

The latest developments fuelled uncertainty across global financial markets, with investors increasingly worried that a prolonged conflict could disrupt trade flows and energy supplies while adding to inflationary pressures worldwide.

The geopolitical flare-up also overshadowed positive domestic macroeconomic indicators, including India's strong GDP growth performance in the March quarter.

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Crude Oil Spike Adds To Investor Concerns

Energy prices remained firmly in focus following the latest developments in West Asia.

Brent crude climbed above $95 per barrel after fears of prolonged instability in the region raised concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

For India, elevated crude oil prices remain a key risk factor as they can widen the import bill, exert pressure on the rupee and complicate the inflation outlook.

The rise in oil prices added another layer of caution to market sentiment already affected by geopolitical uncertainty.

Global Weakness Amplifies Selling Pressure

The domestic sell-off mirrored weakness across international markets.

Asian equities traded lower during the day, while investor sentiment remained fragile following Friday's sharp decline on Wall Street, where technology stocks led a broad-based correction.

The Nasdaq recorded its steepest single-day decline since April 2025 at the end of last week, raising concerns that weakness in global technology shares could spill over into other markets, including India.

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FIIs Remain A Key Monitor

Market participants also continued to track institutional flows after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained significant sellers in recent sessions.

While domestic institutional investors have provided some support, persistent foreign outflows have emerged as a key headwind for Indian equities amid heightened global uncertainty.

Going forward, investors are expected to closely monitor developments in the Iran-Israel conflict, any progress in US-Iran diplomatic engagement, and movements in crude oil prices.

Attention will also shift towards upcoming US inflation data and other global macroeconomic releases that could influence expectations around interest rates and risk sentiment.