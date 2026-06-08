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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Ends Monday Bloody As West Asia War Escalates, Sensex 700 Points Down, Nifty At 23,123

Dalal Street Ends Monday Bloody As West Asia War Escalates, Sensex 700 Points Down, Nifty At 23,123

Brent crude climbed above $95 per barrel after fears of prolonged instability in the region raised concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets sharply fell due to escalating West Asia tensions.
  • Crude oil prices surged to $95, mirroring global market weakness.
  • FII selling and conflict fears weakened overall market sentiment.

Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday's session sharply lower as escalating tensions in West Asia triggered risk aversion across global markets, prompting investors to cut exposure to equities amid concerns over a prolonged geopolitical conflict and its impact on energy prices.

Both indices closed the session about 1 per cent down. The BSE Sensex settled near 73,500, bleeding a little over 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the day around 23,100, losing more than 250 points. The decline extended the weakness seen at the opening bell, with both indices remaining under pressure throughout the session.

West Asia Escalation Weighs On Market Sentiment

Investor confidence took a hit after reports emerged that Iran had launched missiles towards Israel, reigniting concerns about the fragile ceasefire in the region and dampening hopes of a broader diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.

The latest developments fuelled uncertainty across global financial markets, with investors increasingly worried that a prolonged conflict could disrupt trade flows and energy supplies while adding to inflationary pressures worldwide.

The geopolitical flare-up also overshadowed positive domestic macroeconomic indicators, including India's strong GDP growth performance in the March quarter.

Also Read: LPG Cylinder Prices Today: Cooking Gas Rates Raised Again; Check New Prices In These Major Cities

Crude Oil Spike Adds To Investor Concerns

Energy prices remained firmly in focus following the latest developments in West Asia.

Brent crude climbed above $95 per barrel after fears of prolonged instability in the region raised concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

For India, elevated crude oil prices remain a key risk factor as they can widen the import bill, exert pressure on the rupee and complicate the inflation outlook.

The rise in oil prices added another layer of caution to market sentiment already affected by geopolitical uncertainty.

Global Weakness Amplifies Selling Pressure

The domestic sell-off mirrored weakness across international markets.

Asian equities traded lower during the day, while investor sentiment remained fragile following Friday's sharp decline on Wall Street, where technology stocks led a broad-based correction.

The Nasdaq recorded its steepest single-day decline since April 2025 at the end of last week, raising concerns that weakness in global technology shares could spill over into other markets, including India.

Also Read: Gold Silver Rate Today (June 8): Israel-Iran Conflict Heats Up, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

FIIs Remain A Key Monitor

Market participants also continued to track institutional flows after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained significant sellers in recent sessions.

While domestic institutional investors have provided some support, persistent foreign outflows have emerged as a key headwind for Indian equities amid heightened global uncertainty.

Going forward, investors are expected to closely monitor developments in the Iran-Israel conflict, any progress in US-Iran diplomatic engagement, and movements in crude oil prices.

Attention will also shift towards upcoming US inflation data and other global macroeconomic releases that could influence expectations around interest rates and risk sentiment.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian equity markets decline on Monday?

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply due to escalating tensions in West Asia. This triggered risk aversion across global markets, prompting investors to cut exposure to equities.

How did the West Asia conflict affect crude oil prices?

Brent crude climbed above $95 per barrel due to fears of prolonged instability in the region. This raised concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

What risks do rising crude oil prices pose for India?

Elevated crude oil prices are a key risk for India as they can widen the import bill and pressure the rupee. This also complicates the inflation outlook.

Did global market trends contribute to India's sell-off?

Yes, India's sell-off mirrored weakness across international markets. Asian equities traded lower, and Wall Street saw sharp declines, especially in technology stocks.

What key factors will investors monitor going forward?

Investors will monitor the Iran-Israel conflict, US-Iran diplomacy, and crude oil prices. Upcoming US inflation data and global macroeconomic releases are also key.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Nifty Israel Iran Share Market Today US Israel Iran West Asia War US Iran Ceasefire
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