Share Markets End Higher Amid West Asia De-Escalation, Sensex 300 Points Up, Nifty Under 23,450

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices gained on West Asia de-escalation hopes.

Sensex gained 300 points, Nifty 100; financiers led advances.

Broader markets, metal stocks gained; Nifty IT declined.

Indian benchmark indices extended their gains on Wednesday as investors tracked developments in West Asia and assessed the possibility of a de-escalation in the region.

At market close, the BSE Sensex crossed 74,800 after climbing close to 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled just under 23,450, rising a little more than 100 points.

Top Gainers Of The Day

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Hindalco Industries emerged as the top gainers during the session, supporting the benchmark's upward move.

The gains came as investors continued to assess geopolitical developments and their potential impact on global markets and commodities.

Mid- And Small-Caps Also Advance

The broader market participated in the rally, although gains remained relatively measured.

The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.29 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.52 per cent, indicating positive sentiment beyond the frontline indices.

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Metal Stocks Outperform, IT Under Pressure

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index emerged as the standout performer, gaining more than 1 per cent and outperforming other sectoral gauges.

In contrast, the Nifty IT index recorded the sharpest decline among the sectoral indices, limiting the overall gains in the broader market.

West Asia Developments Remain Key Market Trigger

The domestic market continued to take cues from geopolitical developments, with investors closely monitoring signs of a possible easing of tensions in West Asia.

The possibility of de-escalation remained an important factor for market sentiment, particularly given its implications for crude oil prices and broader global risk appetite.