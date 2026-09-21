Share Markets Volatile Amid US-China Talks, Sensex Soars 300 Points, Nifty Opens Flat

Indian benchmark indices opened on a mixed note on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BSE Sensex opened the session with a jump of 300 points and tested 74,600, while the NSE Nifty50 took a marginal dip of 13 points and traded above 23,300, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start For Indian Markets

The GIFT Nifty pointed towards a subdued opening for the domestic equity market. The futures were quoted at 23,344, down 35 points, as investors awaited developments from the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting.

At around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,625.93, up 330.97 points or 0.45 per cent. The Nifty was at 23,341.25, down 5.15 points or 0.02 per cent.

Global cues remained mixed, with gains across major Asian markets providing some support to domestic equities, while investors continued to monitor developments in US-China relations.

Asian Markets Rise On US-China Trade Optimism

Asian markets traded higher on Monday morning following reports of a constructive discussion between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

According to Bessent, the two sides agreed to establish discussions on artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of developing a common understanding of its goals and potential threats.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.38 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.32 per cent.

The positive movement in Asian markets offered some support to investor sentiment despite uncertainty surrounding the upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi.

Wall Street Ends Mixed In Previous Session

US equities closed on a mixed note on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.18 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.39 per cent higher.

Investors continued to assess developments around US-China relations and broader global economic conditions.

Crude Oil Prices Fall Over 1 Per Cent

Crude oil prices declined more than 1 per cent as traders anticipated a recovery in shipments from Saudi Arabia despite continued attacks.

Brent crude September futures were quoted at $101.74 per barrel, down 1.41 per cent.

The movement in crude prices remains an important cue for Indian equities, particularly amid its potential impact on inflation and the country's import bill.

Gold, Silver Futures Edge Lower

Precious metals also traded lower in early deals.

Gold futures declined 0.24 per cent, while silver futures fell 0.09 per cent.

Investors are likely to track movements in bullion alongside global equity and commodity markets as they assess the broader risk environment at the start of the week.