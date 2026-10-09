India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Sigh In Relief As Oil Prices Ease: Sensex Over 200 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,300

Share Markets Sigh In Relief As Oil Prices Ease: Sensex Over 200 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,300

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a positive start for domestic equities, with futures trading at 22,374, up 80 points.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equities opened cautiously, but rallied significantly on Friday.
  • Global equities fell, while crude oil eased, still posing inflation risk.
  • RBI's recent rate hike influences market; investors watch global factors.

Indian equity benchmarks signalled a cautious start on Friday, October 9, as investors weighed easing crude oil prices against weakness in global equities and concerns over tighter monetary conditions. The domestic market is also assessing the fallout of the Reserve Bank of India's latest repo rate hike.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 200 points and crossed 71,800, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped nearly 100 points and traded above 22,300, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Opening

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a positive start for domestic equities, with futures trading at 22,374, up 80 points. Softer oil prices offered some relief after crude remained elevated amid concerns over supplies from West Asia.

At around 9:04 AM in pre-open trade, the Sensex stood at 71,702.76, up 109.52 points or 0.15 per cent, while the Nifty was at 22,297.70, up 65.90 points or 0.30 per cent.

However, the gains indicated by domestic futures came against a weak global backdrop, with technology stocks under pressure and investors monitoring bond yields and monetary policy expectations.

Also Read : Aadhaar Rules Change! New Documents Needed To Change Your Name

Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower

Asian equities were trading lower on Friday after losses on Wall Street, where AI-linked shares came under pressure amid concerns about OpenAI's revenue outlook.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI declined 2.62 per cent.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.25 per cent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.47 per cent. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 5.2 per cent, keeping borrowing costs and global financial conditions in focus.

Crude Oil Slips As US Pauses On Iran Attacks

Oil prices eased after US President Donald Trump said Washington would not launch further attacks on Iran before the midterm elections.

Brent December futures fell 0.82 per cent to $103.847 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Despite the decline, crude remains above $100 a barrel, leaving oil prices an important concern for India given their potential implications for inflation, the rupee and the current account.

Gold, Silver Gain

Precious metals moved higher, with gold futures rising 0.96 per cent and silver futures gaining 1.64 per cent.

The gains came as investors continued to navigate geopolitical uncertainty and changing expectations around global interest rates.

Also Read : Home Loan Co-Borrower: Why Parents Are Helping Children Buy Homes In Tier-2 Cities

RBI Policy And Foreign Flows Remain Key Triggers

The market is also adjusting to Wednesday's RBI decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent and shift its policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. The central bank also raised its inflation projections and upgraded its GDP growth estimates.

The rate hike, combined with elevated oil prices and continued foreign investor selling, could keep investors selective. Market participants will watch global bond yields, crude oil movements and institutional flows for further direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity benchmarks perform on Friday?

Indian equity benchmarks started cautiously but then rallied. The Sensex crossed 71,800, and the Nifty50 traded above 22,300, signalling a positive opening.

What factors influenced the Indian market's cautious start?

The market weighed easing crude oil prices against weakness in global equities and concerns over tighter monetary conditions. Investors also assessed the fallout of the RBI's latest repo rate hike.

How did crude oil prices move on Friday?

Oil prices eased after US President Donald Trump said Washington would not launch further attacks on Iran. Brent December futures fell 0.82% but remained above $100 a barrel.

What was the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy decision?

The RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%. They also shifted their policy stance to calibrated tightening and upgraded inflation and GDP growth estimates.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Oct 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Gift Nfity US IRan War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Share Markets Deep Dive As Oil Soars Over $100: Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Nears 22,200
Share Markets Deep Dive As Oil Soars Over $100: Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Nears 22,200
Mutual Funds
West Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500
West Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500
Mutual Funds
Stock Market Update: Sensex Falls 244 Points, Nifty Down 124 Points After RBI Rate Hike
Sensex, Nifty Fall After RBI Rate Hike, Metal Stocks Among Biggest Losers
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street On Edge, RBI MPC's Repo Rate Decision Soon: Sensex Bleeds 400 Points, Nifty In Red
Dalal Street On Edge, RBI MPC's Repo Rate Decision Soon: Sensex Bleeds 400 Points, Nifty In Red
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget