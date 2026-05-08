Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets In Red As US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Sensex Over 450 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,200

Share Markets In Red As US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Sensex Over 450 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,200

Brent crude climbed 1.43 per cent to trade above $101 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, reflecting concerns over potential supply disruptions.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues as renewed tensions between the US and Iran dampened investor sentiment and pushed crude oil prices higher.

At 9:15 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 463.23 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 77,381.29, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 125.15 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 24,201.85.

Earlier in the pre-open session around 9:03 AM, the Sensex had slipped 103.09 points and the Nifty was down over 183 points, signalling a weak start for Dalal Street.

Markets Open In Red Amid Fresh US-Iran Escalation

Investor sentiment remained under pressure after reports of renewed exchanges between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz intensified concerns over prolonged instability in West Asia.

The latest developments have once again raised fears of disruptions to global energy supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global crude shipments.

Asian Markets Decline As Risk Appetite Weakens

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded lower in early deals on Friday as geopolitical tensions weighed on risk sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.63 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.85 per cent. Investors remained cautious amid concerns that a prolonged conflict could impact global growth and inflation trends.

Wall Street Ends Lower On Geopolitical Uncertainty

US markets ended in the red overnight as investors assessed mixed signals emerging from the US-Iran situation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.63 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.38 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite also closed marginally lower, shedding 0.13 per cent.

The weakness reflected uncertainty over whether diplomatic efforts would progress or tensions in West Asia would escalate further.

Brent Crude Above $101 Keeps Inflation Concerns Alive

Crude oil prices continued to rise as hopes for a near-term resolution to the conflict weakened.

Brent crude climbed 1.43 per cent to trade above $101 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, reflecting concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Higher oil prices remain a key risk for India, given their impact on inflation, the rupee, and overall macroeconomic stability.

Gold, Silver Rise As Investors Seek Safe Havens

Precious metals traded higher amid renewed demand for defensive assets.

Both gold and silver futures gained 0.41 per cent in early trade as investors shifted towards safer investment avenues.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Share Markets In Red As US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Sensex Over 450 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,200
Share Markets In Red As US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Sensex Over 450 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,200
Mutual Funds
ETFs Or Mutual Funds? Key Differences Every Investor Should Know Before Investing
Are Mutual Fund Fees Eating Your Returns? Why ETFs Could Be A Smarter Bet For Indian Investors
Mutual Funds
Share Markets Remain Volatile: Sensex Over 78k, Nifty About 50 Points Higher
Share Markets Remain Volatile: Sensex Over 78k, Nifty About 50 Points Higher
Mutual Funds
Most People Think They’re Financially Stable, Until They Try The 777 Rule
You Might Be Closer To A Financial Crisis Than You Think. Here Is What The 777 Rule Says
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget