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HomeBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Hopeful Amid Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire, Sensex 350 Points Up, Nifty Over 23,200

Share Markets Hopeful Amid Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire, Sensex 350 Points Up, Nifty Over 23,200

Investor sentiment remains closely tied to developments in West Asia, where uncertainty persists over the durability of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equity markets opened strong, Sensex, Nifty climbed higher.
  • Investors closely monitor fragile US-Iran ceasefire, West Asia.
  • Crude oil eased; global markets and precious metals varied.

Indian equity markets experienced a firm opening on Tuesday, with benchmark indices indicating gains in the pre-open session even as investors continue to monitor developments surrounding the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The BSE Sensex started the session near 73,900, climbing close to 350 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell around 23,200, rallying more than 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Pre-Open Signals

At around 9:06 AM, the Sensex was trading 524.34 points higher at 74,048.60, up 0.71 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 136.05 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 23,259.05.

The positive start comes despite mixed global signals, as investors assess geopolitical developments in West Asia alongside movements in crude oil prices and global equities.

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Markets Track Developments In US-Iran Ceasefire

Investor sentiment remains closely tied to developments in West Asia, where uncertainty persists over the durability of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Iran has reportedly halted its strikes against Israel but warned that military operations could resume if Israeli action in Lebanon continues. At the same time, market participants remain watchful over the status of the broader US-Iran ceasefire arrangement, with questions emerging about its long-term sustainability.

The evolving geopolitical situation continues to influence risk appetite across global markets, particularly due to its implications for energy supplies and inflation.

Crude Oil Eases As Traders Assess Geopolitical Risks

Oil prices edged lower in early trade, providing some relief to investors.

Brent crude futures slipped around 0.5 per cent to $93.74 per barrel, as traders evaluated the latest developments in West Asia. The moderation in crude prices helped temper concerns about inflationary pressures and the impact of higher energy costs on major importing nations such as India.

Nevertheless, crude oil remains a key variable for markets, with any escalation in regional tensions capable of triggering fresh volatility.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region presented a mixed picture on Tuesday morning.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained more than 1 per cent, extending its recent strength, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped into negative territory. The divergent performance reflected cautious investor positioning as geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties lingered.

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Wall Street Ends Mostly Higher

US markets ended on a mixed but largely positive note overnight.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.86 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.30 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, finished marginally lower, shedding 0.16 per cent.

The gains in technology stocks helped support broader market sentiment despite ongoing concerns surrounding geopolitical developments.

Gold, Silver Slip In Early Trade

Precious metals witnessed mild weakness during the Asian session.

Gold futures edged lower by 0.14 per cent, while silver futures declined 0.65 per cent, as investors rotated towards risk assets following the recent easing in geopolitical tensions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity markets open on Tuesday?

Indian equity markets experienced a firm opening on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex climbed close to 350 points, and the NSE Nifty50 rallied more than 100 points.

What geopolitical developments are investors monitoring?

Investors are closely monitoring the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran in West Asia. Uncertainty persists regarding its durability and implications for energy supplies and inflation.

How did crude oil prices react to the geopolitical situation?

Oil prices edged lower in early trade, with Brent crude futures slipping around 0.5% to $93.74 per barrel. This moderation helped ease concerns about inflationary pressures.

What was the performance of other global markets?

Asian markets presented a mixed picture, while US markets ended mostly higher overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained over 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.86%.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Israel Iran Ceasefire West Asia War US Iran Ceasefire
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