The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green with a gain of 437 points, or 0.58 percent, in the pre-opening session.
Sensex Today: Metal, Auto And Power Stocks Rally In Strong Market Opening
Sansera Engineering Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
- Indian stock markets opened higher with Sensex gaining 437 points.
- Metals, power, and auto sectors saw early gains.
- Sansera Engineering, Protean eGov, and Finolex Cables led gains.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 437 points or 0.58 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.96 per cent, power zoomed by 0.71 per cent, and auto surged by 0.86 per cent. Meanwhile, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
Sansera Engineering Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 15.44 per cent to trade at Rs 2,868.95 apiece. Sansera Engineering Limited, known for developing complex and critical precision-engineered components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors over multiple decades, announced its audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026.
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, an S&P BSE company, jumped 10.11 per cent to trade at Rs 600.10 apiece. Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.
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Led by strong growth momentum across core and new business Finolex Cables Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 5.88 per cent to trade at Rs 1,099.70 apiece. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening session?
Which sectors saw significant gains in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals, power, and auto sectors showed gains of 0.96%, 0.71%, and 0.86% respectively.
What were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?
Sansera Engineering Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, and Finolex Cables Ltd emerged as the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session.
What is Sansera Engineering Ltd known for?
Sansera Engineering Ltd is known for developing complex and critical precision-engineered components for automotive and non-automotive sectors.