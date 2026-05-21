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HomeBusinessMutual FundsSensex Today: Metal, Auto And Power Stocks Rally In Strong Market Opening

Sensex Today: Metal, Auto And Power Stocks Rally In Strong Market Opening

Sansera Engineering Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock markets opened higher with Sensex gaining 437 points.
  • Metals, power, and auto sectors saw early gains.
  • Sansera Engineering, Protean eGov, and Finolex Cables led gains.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 437 points or 0.58 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.96 per cent, power zoomed by 0.71 per cent, and auto surged by 0.86 per cent. Meanwhile, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

Sansera Engineering Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 15.44 per cent to trade at Rs 2,868.95 apiece. Sansera Engineering Limited, known for developing complex and critical precision-engineered components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors over multiple decades, announced its audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, an S&P BSE company, jumped 10.11 per cent to trade at Rs 600.10 apiece. Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.

Delivers All-Time Highest Quarterly & Annual Revenue

Led by strong growth momentum across core and new business Finolex Cables Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 5.88 per cent to trade at Rs 1,099.70 apiece. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026, inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening session?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green with a gain of 437 points, or 0.58 percent, in the pre-opening session.

Which sectors saw significant gains in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, metals, power, and auto sectors showed gains of 0.96%, 0.71%, and 0.86% respectively.

What were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?

Sansera Engineering Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, and Finolex Cables Ltd emerged as the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session.

What is Sansera Engineering Ltd known for?

Sansera Engineering Ltd is known for developing complex and critical precision-engineered components for automotive and non-automotive sectors.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Metal Stocks Nifty Auto Stocks Power Stocks
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