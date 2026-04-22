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HomeBusinessMutual FundsMarkets Under Pressure: Sensex Drops 671 Points, Nifty Below 24,450

Markets Under Pressure: Sensex Drops 671 Points, Nifty Below 24,450

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Wednesday as weakness in IT stocks and rising geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equity benchmarks declined, led by IT stock weakness.
  • Geopolitical tensions between U.S. and Iran fueled market nervousness.
  • Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed, showing broader market resilience.

Indian equity benchmarks remained under pressure on Wednesday as weakness in IT stocks weighed on sentiment, while rising geopolitical concerns added to market nervousness. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.63 per cent, or 150.75 points, to trade at 24,426.60. The Sensex declined 0.85 per cent, or 671.21 points, to 78,602.12.

Investor sentiment turned cautious after fears that geopolitical tensions could persist intensified following the failure of talks between the U.S. and Iran. This uncertainty was reflected in market volatility, with the Nifty Volatility Index rising 6.9 per cent to 18.73, indicating increased near-term risk perception among investors.

Despite the weakness in benchmark indices, broader markets showed resilience. The Nifty MidCap index gained 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.65 per cent, outperforming the frontline indices. On the sectoral front, IT stocks emerged as the biggest laggards, dragging the market lower. The Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Pharma indices also underperformed.

In contrast, the Nifty Construction Durable and Nifty Metal indices posted gains, offering some support to the broader market. Geopolitical developments remained a key overhang. The U.S. has extended the ceasefire with Iran until Tehran presents a unified resolution proposal. U.S. President Donald Trump described the Iranian government as “seriously fractured” while announcing the extension on the Truth social media platform.

However, concerns remain elevated as the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz will continue, potentially impacting global trade and energy markets. Adding to uncertainty, a scheduled meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian counterparts did not take place, as Tehran reportedly declined to participate in further discussions. The ongoing geopolitical tension, combined with sectoral weakness in IT, continues to weigh on market sentiment, keeping investors cautious in the near term. 

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Indian equity benchmarks to fall on Wednesday?

Weakness in IT stocks and rising geopolitical concerns weighed on market sentiment, causing the Nifty 50 and Sensex to decline.

How did the broader markets perform compared to the frontline indices?

Broader markets showed resilience, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices gaining, outperforming the declining Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Which sectors performed well despite the market downturn?

The Nifty Construction Durable and Nifty Metal indices posted gains, providing some support to the overall market.

What are the ongoing geopolitical concerns mentioned in the article?

Concerns stem from intensified geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, including a potential blockade at the Strait of Hormuz and a canceled meeting.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Sensex Share Market Update Nifty US Iran Share Market Today
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