Markets Under Pressure: Sensex Drops 671 Points, Nifty Below 24,450

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity benchmarks declined, led by IT stock weakness.

Geopolitical tensions between U.S. and Iran fueled market nervousness.

Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed, showing broader market resilience.

Indian equity benchmarks remained under pressure on Wednesday as weakness in IT stocks weighed on sentiment, while rising geopolitical concerns added to market nervousness. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.63 per cent, or 150.75 points, to trade at 24,426.60. The Sensex declined 0.85 per cent, or 671.21 points, to 78,602.12.

Investor sentiment turned cautious after fears that geopolitical tensions could persist intensified following the failure of talks between the U.S. and Iran. This uncertainty was reflected in market volatility, with the Nifty Volatility Index rising 6.9 per cent to 18.73, indicating increased near-term risk perception among investors.

Despite the weakness in benchmark indices, broader markets showed resilience. The Nifty MidCap index gained 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.65 per cent, outperforming the frontline indices. On the sectoral front, IT stocks emerged as the biggest laggards, dragging the market lower. The Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Pharma indices also underperformed.

In contrast, the Nifty Construction Durable and Nifty Metal indices posted gains, offering some support to the broader market. Geopolitical developments remained a key overhang. The U.S. has extended the ceasefire with Iran until Tehran presents a unified resolution proposal. U.S. President Donald Trump described the Iranian government as “seriously fractured” while announcing the extension on the Truth social media platform.

However, concerns remain elevated as the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz will continue, potentially impacting global trade and energy markets. Adding to uncertainty, a scheduled meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian counterparts did not take place, as Tehran reportedly declined to participate in further discussions. The ongoing geopolitical tension, combined with sectoral weakness in IT, continues to weigh on market sentiment, keeping investors cautious in the near term.

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