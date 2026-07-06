Indian equity markets extended their upward momentum, with benchmark indices trading firmly in positive territory at midday. This was supported by broad-based sectoral participation.
Stock Markets Stay In The Green At Midday. Realty, Auto, And Oil & Gas Stocks Lead
Banking stocks continued to anchor the market's gains in midday trade, while strength in the realty, auto and oil & gas sectors kept benchmark indices comfortably in positive territory.
- Indian equity markets extended gains; Nifty, Sensex rose significantly.
- Realty, auto, oil/gas, and banking stocks drove market upward.
- MidCap, SmallCap indices showed mild gains; IT, Media lagged.
Indian equity markets extended their upward momentum on the day, supported by buying interest in realty, auto, and oil & gas stocks. At midday, benchmark indices continued to trade firmly in positive territory amid broad-based sectoral participation. As of 12:00 PM, the Nifty 50 advanced 153.95 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 24,424.80. The Sensex also moved higher, gaining 511.19 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 78,275.10, reflecting sustained optimism in select heavyweight stocks.
Among the top performers in the Nifty 50 pack, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharat Electricals led the gains, contributing significantly to the index’s upward movement. Buying interest in banking majors helped maintain positive sentiment throughout the session. In the broader market segment, performance remained mildly positive.
The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.18 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index edged up 0.08 per cent, indicating selective participation beyond Large-Cap stocks. Sectorally, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Oil and Gas emerged as the strongest performers, driven by sustained demand and sector-specific optimism.
In contrast, Nifty IT and Nifty Media were the top laggards, dragging slightly on overall market breadth due to profit booking and weak sentiment in technology and media counters. Overall, market breadth remained positive, though gains were led primarily by select sectors and heavyweight stocks.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the overall performance of Indian equity markets?
Which sectors were the strongest performers?
Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Oil and Gas emerged as the strongest performers. These sectors were driven by sustained demand and sector-specific optimism.
What were the midday figures for the Nifty 50 and Sensex?
At midday, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.63 per cent to 24,424.80. The Sensex gained 0.66 per cent, reaching 78,275.10.
Which stocks led the gains in the Nifty 50?
Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharat Electricals were among the top performers in the Nifty 50. Their buying interest helped maintain positive sentiment.