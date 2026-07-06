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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsStock Markets Stay In The Green At Midday. Realty, Auto, And Oil & Gas Stocks Lead

Stock Markets Stay In The Green At Midday. Realty, Auto, And Oil & Gas Stocks Lead

Banking stocks continued to anchor the market's gains in midday trade, while strength in the realty, auto and oil & gas sectors kept benchmark indices comfortably in positive territory.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equity markets extended gains; Nifty, Sensex rose significantly.
  • Realty, auto, oil/gas, and banking stocks drove market upward.
  • MidCap, SmallCap indices showed mild gains; IT, Media lagged.

Indian equity markets extended their upward momentum on the day, supported by buying interest in realty, auto, and oil & gas stocks. At midday, benchmark indices continued to trade firmly in positive territory amid broad-based sectoral participation. As of 12:00 PM, the Nifty 50 advanced 153.95 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 24,424.80. The Sensex also moved higher, gaining 511.19 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 78,275.10, reflecting sustained optimism in select heavyweight stocks.

Among the top performers in the Nifty 50 pack, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharat Electricals led the gains, contributing significantly to the index’s upward movement. Buying interest in banking majors helped maintain positive sentiment throughout the session. In the broader market segment, performance remained mildly positive.

Also Read : India Auto Sales Hit Best-Ever June Record: EVs, SUVs, And Rural Demand Drive Growthe

The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.18 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index edged up 0.08 per cent, indicating selective participation beyond Large-Cap stocks. Sectorally, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Oil and Gas emerged as the strongest performers, driven by sustained demand and sector-specific optimism.

In contrast, Nifty IT and Nifty Media were the top laggards, dragging slightly on overall market breadth due to profit booking and weak sentiment in technology and media counters. Overall, market breadth remained positive, though gains were led primarily by select sectors and heavyweight stocks. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the overall performance of Indian equity markets?

Indian equity markets extended their upward momentum, with benchmark indices trading firmly in positive territory at midday. This was supported by broad-based sectoral participation.

Which sectors were the strongest performers?

Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Oil and Gas emerged as the strongest performers. These sectors were driven by sustained demand and sector-specific optimism.

What were the midday figures for the Nifty 50 and Sensex?

At midday, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.63 per cent to 24,424.80. The Sensex gained 0.66 per cent, reaching 78,275.10.

Which stocks led the gains in the Nifty 50?

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharat Electricals were among the top performers in the Nifty 50. Their buying interest helped maintain positive sentiment.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Nifty Stock Market Update Midday Market Update
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