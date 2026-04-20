Stock Market Update: Indices Trade Mixed As West Asia Tensions Keep Investors On Edge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets extend gains on Friday, led by FMCG and oil stocks.

Investor sentiment improved due to easing geopolitical concerns and U.S.-Iran talks.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks, showing increased investor risk appetite.

Market Update at 12:14 PM: The Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains on Friday, supported by strength in FMCG and oil and gas stocks. The Nifty 50 rose 0.36 per cent, or 74.25 points, to 24,266.80, while the Sensex advanced 0.40 per cent, or 291.28 points, to 78,279.96 during the session. Investor sentiment remained positive amid easing geopolitical concerns. U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that the war with Iran could end soon. He also stated that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

Reports suggest that Israel halting its attack on Lebanon was a key condition set by Iran for de-escalation. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to hold discussions over the weekend, further boosting optimism in global markets. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, reflecting improved risk appetite among investors.

The Nifty MidCap index was up 0.80 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.85 per cent. On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Oil and Gas indices emerged as top performers, driving the market higher. In contrast, the Nifty IT and Nifty Construction Durable indices lagged, weighing on overall gains. In the commodities market, Brent crude prices declined as hopes for a resolution between the U.S. and Iran improved the global supply outlook. The April futures contract for Brent crude was trading at USD 98.15 per barrel, down 1.12 per cent.

Market Update at 09:35 AM: Indian benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, opened on a mixed note on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the latest round of U.S.-Iran talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan later today. The Nifty 50 was trading 0.2 per cent, or 59.90 points lower, at 24,313.40, while the Sensex edged down 0.02 per cent, or 14.59 points, to 78,478.95 in early trade. Investor sentiment remained fragile amid renewed tensions in West Asia. The situation escalated after the U.S. Navy seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

This development followed reports of Iran firing at commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global trade routes and energy supply disruptions. Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher, supported by hopes of a potential resolution between the U.S. and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.99 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.10 per cent. However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 bucked the regional trend, slipping 0.11 per cent during the session.

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In the U.S. markets, sentiment remained positive overnight. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.79 per cent and 1.20 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.52 per cent higher. In the commodities market, Brent crude prices surged sharply amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The April futures contract jumped 4.8 per cent to trade at USD 94.72 per barrel, reflecting concerns over potential supply disruptions. On the other hand, precious metals witnessed some pressure. Gold and silver futures declined 0.95 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively, as inflation concerns resurfaced following the geopolitical developments.

Pre-Market Update at 7:40 AM: The benchmark Indian indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to begin Monday’s session on a positive note, tracking mixed global cues. However, investor sentiment remains cautious due to rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Early indicators suggest a firm opening, supported by derivatives data and Gift Nifty trends. Asian markets traded on a mixed note, while U.S. stock futures declined amid uncertainty surrounding U.S.–Iran peace negotiations and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Gift Nifty hovered around the 24,472 mark, trading at a premium of about 52 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a positive opening for Indian equities. Geopolitical developments remain a key trigger for the markets. Tensions escalated after the U.S. seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to bypass a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran warned of retaliation and signalled reluctance to participate in upcoming talks. Reports suggest that former President Donald Trump has directed U.S. negotiators to travel to Pakistan ahead of a Middle East ceasefire deadline, adding to global uncertainty.

On the macroeconomic front, China’s central Bank maintained status quo on interest rates. The one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) remains unchanged at 3.0 per cent, while the five-year LPR, a benchmark for mortgage rates, continues at 3.5 per cent. This marks the 11th consecutive month of unchanged rates, reflecting a cautious economic stance. Crude oil prices surged sharply due to escalating tensions and concerns around supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 5.47 per cent to USD 95.32 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed 6.17 per cent to USD 89.02 per barrel. Rising oil prices may fuel inflation concerns globally and impact import-heavy economies like India.

From a derivatives perspective, the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 1.02, indicating a balanced market sentiment. On the Put side, significant open interest at the 24,200 strike suggests strong support at this level. Meanwhile, Call open interest is concentrated between 24,500 and 24,800, marking this zone as a key resistance range for the Nifty 50. Technically, the Nifty 50 has posted two consecutive weekly gains, reflecting improving market sentiment.

The India VIX has cooled towards the 17 level, signalling reduced volatility and supporting the ongoing recovery trend. The 24,100–24,200 range now acts as a crucial support zone, and sustaining above this could push the index towards higher resistance levels. In the derivatives segment, Sammaan Capital and SAIL remain under the F&O ban list for April 20. Institutional activity showed mixed trends.

On April 16, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 683.20 crore. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 4,721.48 crore. On Friday, the Indian stock market extended gains for the fifth consecutive session. The Nifty 50 rose 156 points to close at 24,353, while the Sensex advanced 504 points to settle at 78,493. The Bank Nifty gained 479 points to end at 56,565. Sectorally, FMCG, energy, and metals led the rally, while IT and pharma stocks remained relatively subdued. Broader markets outperformed, with Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices rising around 1.5 per cent each.

Global markets presented a mixed picture. While U.S. stock futures declined on Monday due to geopolitical tensions, Wall Street ended Friday on a strong note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 868.71 points (1.79 per cent) to 49,447.43, the S&P 500 gained 84.78 points (1.20 per cent) to 7,126.06, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 365.78 points (1.52 per cent) to 24,468.48, marking its longest winning streak since 1992. Weekly gains were robust, with the S&P 500 rising 4.53 per cent, Nasdaq surging 6.84 per cent, and Dow advancing 3.2 per cent.

Among key stocks, NVIDIA gained 1.68 per cent, Apple rose 2.59 per cent, and Tesla added 3.01 per cent. Travel stocks also performed strongly, with Royal Caribbean jumping 7.3 per cent and Carnival Corporation rising 7 per cent. On the downside, Netflix declined 9.7 per cent and Alcoa fell 6.8 per cent. In commodities, gold and silver prices declined as a stronger dollar and rising oil prices triggered inflation concerns. Spot gold fell 1.4 per cent to USD 4,762.09 per ounce, while spot silver dropped 1.7 per cent to USD 79.42 per ounce.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)