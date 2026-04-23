Share Markets Feel The Heat Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Bleeds 750 Points, Nifty Tests 24,150

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian shares opened mixed amid global cues, geopolitical worries.

Sensex and Nifty dipped, reflecting investor nervousness at open.

US-Iran tensions and elevated oil prices continue market concerns.

Share Markets Today: Indian equity benchmarks began Thursday's session on a mixed note, as investors navigate conflicting global cues and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

The BSE Sensex plummeted more than 750 points and slipped near 77,750, while the NSE Nifty50 touched 24,150, after tanking a little over 200 points to start the trading session at 9:15 AM.

Early signals from GIFT Nifty hinted at a soft opening, with the index trading lower, reflecting investor nervousness despite a strong rally in global equities. In the pre-open session around 9:01 AM, the Sensex edged up 44.31 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 78,560.80. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 147.20 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 24,230.90, indicating early weakness in broader sentiment.

The divergence between global optimism and domestic caution suggests markets may remain volatile in the near term.

US-Iran Standoff Continues To Weigh

Geopolitical developments remain at the forefront of investor concerns. While a ceasefire between the US and Iran continues, the lack of progress in negotiations has kept uncertainty elevated.

Iran’s reluctance to engage in further talks and ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have heightened fears of prolonged disruption. The strategic waterway, crucial for global energy supplies, remains a key flashpoint influencing market sentiment.

Oil Prices Stay Elevated, Keeping Markets On Edge

Crude oil prices continued to hover above the $100 per barrel mark, supported by supply concerns stemming from disruptions in the Gulf region.

Brent crude traded around $102 per barrel, reinforcing worries about inflationary pressures and potential headwinds for import-dependent economies like India.

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Global Markets Rally On Earnings Strength

Despite geopolitical risks, global equities have remained resilient. Wall Street indices closed higher overnight, driven by strong corporate earnings and investor optimism around economic fundamentals.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both advanced, while Asian markets also saw strong momentum earlier in the session, with key indices in Japan and South Korea touching fresh highs before paring gains.

Previous Session: Markets Snap Winning Streak

On Wednesday, domestic equities ended sharply lower, snapping a three-day rally amid heavy selling in IT stocks and rising crude oil prices.

The Sensex declined 756.84 points to close at 78,516.49, while the Nifty dropped 198.50 points to settle at 24,378.10. Weak global cues, foreign fund outflows, and renewed geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment.