India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Reverse Course, End Trading In Red: Sensex Bleeds 550 Points, Nifty Near 22,350

Share Markets Reverse Course, End Trading In Red: Sensex Bleeds 550 Points, Nifty Near 22,350

Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the Nifty50's early gainers, but their advances failed to offset weakness elsewhere.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equities reversed early gains; selling, high oil weighed.
  • Sensex, Nifty dropped; IT, banking, FMCG stocks weigh.
  • Investors awaited September CPI data and RBI liquidity measures.

Indian equity benchmarks reversed their early gains on Monday, October 12, as selling in IT, FMCG and banking stocks weighed on sentiment. Investors remained cautious ahead of India's September CPI inflation data, while elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows added to concerns.

The BSE Sensex tanked close to 550 points and ended at 71,925, while the NSE Nifty50 crashed more than 150 points and ended the session near 22,350.

Sensex, Nifty Erase Opening Gains

The Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher but slipped into negative territory as selling pressure intensified.

By noon, the Sensex had fallen 568.06 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 71,904.27. The Nifty declined 151.15 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 22,369.30.

The broader market held up better, with the Nifty Midcap index edging up 0.02 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap index rising 1.17 per cent in midday trade.

IT, FMCG And PSU Banks Under Pressure

Selling in heavyweight IT, FMCG and banking stocks dragged the benchmark indices lower. The Nifty PSU Bank index recorded the steepest sectoral decline, while the Nifty Media and Nifty Auto indices led the gainers.

Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the Nifty50's early gainers, but their advances failed to offset weakness elsewhere.

Also Read : Diwali 2026: How To Plan Festive Spending Without Carrying Debt Into January

September CPI Data, RBI Auction In Focus

India's September consumer price index (CPI) inflation data, scheduled for release at 5:30 PM on Monday, is likely to influence expectations around the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy.

Investors will also monitor the RBI's October 13 open-market sale of government securities worth Rs 25,000 crore, which is intended to absorb banking-system liquidity and could affect bond yields and money-market conditions.

FII Selling And Rupee Weakness Weigh On Sentiment

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on October 9, according to the latest available data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,743.26 crore, partly offsetting the outflows.

Reported data showed foreign investors sold more than Rs 30,000 crore of Indian equities during the week ended October 9, taking October's net selling close to Rs 40,000 crore. The rupee also ended the previous week at a reported record low of Rs 96.78 against the US dollar.

Crude Oil Above $100 Keeps Inflation Risks Alive

Brent crude was down 1.27 per cent at $103.20 per barrel at 7:00 AM on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.82 per cent to $91.44.

Despite the decline, Brent remained above $100 per barrel, keeping imported inflation and corporate costs in focus. Gold rose 0.33 per cent to $4,208.08, while silver gained 0.74 per cent to $61.23. The US Dollar Index slipped 0.10 per cent to 102.114.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: DA Rises To 60%, Employee Unions Seek Fitment Factor Of Up To 3.833

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity benchmarks perform on October 12?

Indian equity benchmarks reversed early gains on Monday, October 12. The Sensex fell close to 550 points, and the Nifty50 crashed more than 150 points.

What factors contributed to the decline in Indian equity markets on October 12?

Selling in IT, FMCG, and banking stocks, along with investor caution ahead of CPI data, elevated crude oil prices, and foreign fund outflows, contributed to the decline.

What was the trend of foreign institutional investor (FII) activity?

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on October 9. Their net selling for October was close to Rs 40,000 crore, indicating significant outflows.

What key economic data is investors monitoring?

Investors are monitoring India's September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, scheduled for release on October 12. They are also watching the RBI's open-market sale of government securities on October 13.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Oct 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Banking FMCG IT Stocks Nifty Stock Markets Today Share Market Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Eyes Russia-Ukraine's 'Energy Ceasefire': Sensex Over 300 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,600
Dalal Street Eyes Russia-Ukraine's 'Energy Ceasefire': Sensex Over 300 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,600
Mutual Funds
Share Markets Rally As IT Shares Outperform: Sensex Nearly 900 Points Up, Nifty Over 22,500
Share Markets Rally As IT Shares Outperform: Sensex Nearly 900 Points Up, Nifty Over 22,500
Mutual Funds
Share Markets Sigh In Relief As Oil Prices Ease: Sensex Over 200 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,300
Share Markets Sigh In Relief As Oil Prices Ease: Sensex Over 200 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,300
Mutual Funds
Share Markets Deep Dive As Oil Soars Over $100: Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Nears 22,200
Share Markets Deep Dive As Oil Soars Over $100: Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Nears 22,200
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SP MP Rajiv Rai Confronts Police Over Delivery Workers’ Harassment, Video Goes Viral
Delhi Politics: BJP Mahila Morcha Targets Congress Over Allegations Against MP Bimol Akoijam
Delhi Protest: Congress Workers Gather Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s March as BJP Mahila Morcha Protests
Supreme Court News: Rahul Gandhi Plans March as CJI Rejects Opposition’s Meeting Request
UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Targets INDIA Bloc Ahead of March Over Constitutional Institutions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget