Share Markets Reverse Course, End Trading In Red: Sensex Bleeds 550 Points, Nifty Near 22,350

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities reversed early gains; selling, high oil weighed.

Sensex, Nifty dropped; IT, banking, FMCG stocks weigh.

Investors awaited September CPI data and RBI liquidity measures.

Indian equity benchmarks reversed their early gains on Monday, October 12, as selling in IT, FMCG and banking stocks weighed on sentiment. Investors remained cautious ahead of India's September CPI inflation data, while elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows added to concerns.

The BSE Sensex tanked close to 550 points and ended at 71,925, while the NSE Nifty50 crashed more than 150 points and ended the session near 22,350.

Sensex, Nifty Erase Opening Gains

The Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher but slipped into negative territory as selling pressure intensified.

By noon, the Sensex had fallen 568.06 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 71,904.27. The Nifty declined 151.15 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 22,369.30.

The broader market held up better, with the Nifty Midcap index edging up 0.02 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap index rising 1.17 per cent in midday trade.

IT, FMCG And PSU Banks Under Pressure

Selling in heavyweight IT, FMCG and banking stocks dragged the benchmark indices lower. The Nifty PSU Bank index recorded the steepest sectoral decline, while the Nifty Media and Nifty Auto indices led the gainers.

Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the Nifty50's early gainers, but their advances failed to offset weakness elsewhere.

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September CPI Data, RBI Auction In Focus

India's September consumer price index (CPI) inflation data, scheduled for release at 5:30 PM on Monday, is likely to influence expectations around the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy.

Investors will also monitor the RBI's October 13 open-market sale of government securities worth Rs 25,000 crore, which is intended to absorb banking-system liquidity and could affect bond yields and money-market conditions.

FII Selling And Rupee Weakness Weigh On Sentiment

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on October 9, according to the latest available data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,743.26 crore, partly offsetting the outflows.

Reported data showed foreign investors sold more than Rs 30,000 crore of Indian equities during the week ended October 9, taking October's net selling close to Rs 40,000 crore. The rupee also ended the previous week at a reported record low of Rs 96.78 against the US dollar.

Crude Oil Above $100 Keeps Inflation Risks Alive

Brent crude was down 1.27 per cent at $103.20 per barrel at 7:00 AM on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.82 per cent to $91.44.

Despite the decline, Brent remained above $100 per barrel, keeping imported inflation and corporate costs in focus. Gold rose 0.33 per cent to $4,208.08, while silver gained 0.74 per cent to $61.23. The US Dollar Index slipped 0.10 per cent to 102.114.

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