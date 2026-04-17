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HomeBusinessMutual FundsSensex, Nifty To Open Lower As GIFT Nifty Falls, Asian Markets Weaken

Sensex, Nifty To Open Lower As GIFT Nifty Falls, Asian Markets Weaken

Indian markets are set for a muted start, with GIFT Nifty indicating early losses amid weakness across Asian peers. Investors remain cautious as they await further clarity on US-Iran talks.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets anticipate cautious open amid Asian weakness.
  • US-Iran talks and ceasefire news impact global sentiment.
  • Asian stocks fall despite Wall Street's record highs.

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note on Friday, with early indicators pointing to mild weakness as softer trends across Asian markets weigh on sentiment despite supportive global cues.

The GIFT Nifty, a key pre-market indicator, was trading at 24,150, down 46 points, suggesting a subdued opening for benchmark indices.

The muted signal comes even as global markets remain broadly resilient, indicating that domestic equities may witness a cautious start amid mixed cues.

US-Iran Developments Keep Markets On Edge

Geopolitical developments continue to play a central role in shaping investor sentiment.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the ongoing conflict with Iran could conclude soon, while also confirming that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a key development linked to broader regional stability.

Importantly, reports indicate that halting Israeli military action in Lebanon was among Iran’s conditions for de-escalation. Meanwhile, the US and Iran are expected to hold another round of talks over the weekend, keeping markets focused on potential breakthroughs.

Asian Markets Trade Lower Despite Wall Street Rally

Equity markets across Asia edged lower in early trade, as investors awaited greater clarity on geopolitical outcomes.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped around 0.83 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.33 per cent. China’s CSI 300 also traded marginally lower.

This cautious tone comes despite a strong overnight performance on Wall Street, reflecting uncertainty over the durability of recent diplomatic progress.

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Wall Street Extends Record Run

In the US, benchmark indices continued their upward momentum, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at fresh record highs, gaining 0.26 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended higher, rising 0.24 per cent, supported by ongoing earnings momentum and optimism around global growth.

Oil Prices Ease As Supply Concerns Recede

Crude oil prices softened, with Brent crude trading around $98.30 per barrel, down over 1 per cent.

The decline reflects improving expectations of a resolution in the US–Iran conflict, which could ease supply disruptions, even as the Strait of Hormuz continues to operate below normal capacity.

Gold, Silver See Mild Decline

Precious metals traded slightly lower, with gold and silver futures easing 0.06 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, as risk appetite improved marginally across global markets.

Key Triggers Today: Earnings And IPO Activity

Investors will also track corporate earnings, with companies such as Bajaj Consumer, Aditya Birla Money, Hathway Cables, Jio Financial Services, Mastek and Bridge Securities scheduled to announce their quarterly results.

On the primary market front, the Citius Transnet InvIT IPO opens for subscription today, aiming to raise Rs 1,105 crore. The issue will close on April 21.

Additionally, the Mehul Telecom IPO, a book-built issue worth Rs 27.73 crore, also opens today and will remain open until April 21.

Also read : Wall Street Hits Record Highs As Ceasefire Hopes Lift Investor Sentiment

Previous Session: Markets End Lower After Volatile Trade

In the previous session, domestic markets ended marginally lower after a volatile day of trading, weighed down by profit booking in banking and financial stocks following recent gains.

The BSE Sensex declined 122.56 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 77,988.68, while the NSE Nifty slipped 34.55 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 24,196.75.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Markets are expected to open with a negative bias, tracking weakness in Asian peers.

However, sentiment may remain range-bound as investors closely monitor geopolitical developments, particularly upcoming US-Iran talks, alongside crude oil movements and earnings announcements.

While hopes of de-escalation offer support, the lack of concrete outcomes is likely to keep volatility elevated in the near term.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How are Indian equity markets expected to open today?

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note, with early indicators pointing to mild weakness due to softer trends in Asian markets.

What is influencing current market sentiment?

Geopolitical developments, particularly US-Iran relations and ceasefire agreements in the Middle East, are significantly shaping investor sentiment and market direction.

How did Wall Street perform recently?

Wall Street extended its record run, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at fresh record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw gains.

What is the outlook for crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices have softened as supply concerns related to the US-Iran conflict recede. Brent crude is trading lower, reflecting improved expectations of a resolution.

Are there any significant IPOs opening today?

Yes, the Citius Transnet InvIT IPO and the Mehul Telecom IPO are opening for subscription today. Both are set to raise significant capital.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Sensex US Iran Share Market Today GIFT Nifty What To Expect In Markets Today Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Israel Lebanon Ceasefire
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