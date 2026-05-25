Share Markets Hopeful For US-Iran Deal, Sensex Over 1,000 Points Higher, Nifty Ends Above 24K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stocks surged, Sensex and Nifty hitting record highs.

US-Iran talks progress boosted investor sentiment globally.

Easing geopolitical tensions led to falling oil prices.

The Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session with sharp gains as the Sensex surged over 1,000 points to settle at 76,489 and the Nifty climbed over 300 points to close at 24,032.

Investor sentiment received a boost after US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Iran were progressing "constructively", though he added that Washington was not under pressure to reach a final agreement quickly. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed over the weekend that some headway had been made in the talks, raising hopes that geopolitical tensions in West Asia may begin to ease.

Markets have been closely tracking developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route whose potential disruption has weighed on sentiment for months.

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On the 30-share Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Eternal, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Infosys.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.60 per cent as volatility dropped.

The BSE benchmark enjoyed a robust start to the session today, rallying nearly 800 points, while the Nifty50 rang the opening bell about 1 per cent higher above 23,950, climbing more than 200 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Rally, Nikkei Crosses 65,000

Asian stocks climbed firmly on Monday morning, riding the wave of positive global momentum. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged more than three per cent to cross the 65,000 mark for the first time, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 also posted gains. The broad-based advance reflected easing concerns over geopolitical risks and growing expectations that global trade flows could stabilise if diplomatic progress holds.

The rally followed a positive close on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all ended last week in positive territory.

Crude Falls Below $100 On Hormuz Hopes

Oil prices dropped sharply after reports emerged that a potential US-Iran truce could eventually lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell nearly four per cent to trade below the $100-per-barrel mark, easing inflationary concerns that had unsettled global markets in recent weeks. For India, which depends heavily on oil imports, a sustained fall in crude prices would offer meaningful relief.

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