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HomeBusinessMutual FundsNearly 700 Stocks Hit 52-Week Lows As Weak Sentiment Weighs On Markets

Nearly 700 Stocks Hit 52-Week Lows As Weak Sentiment Weighs On Markets

The weakness was also reflected in market breadth, with nearly 700 stocks hitting fresh 52-week lows on March 16, 2026.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Most sectoral indices were trading in negative territory, with Nifty Realty emerging as the biggest loser, down 2.16 per cent. Global tensions, higher crude oil prices, sustained FII selling in Indian markets, the weakening rupee, and fragile investor sentiment continued to weigh on overall market mood.

The weakness was also reflected in market breadth, with nearly 700 stocks hitting fresh 52-week lows on March 16, 2026.

700 Stocks Hit Fresh 52-Week Low on NSE 

According to the latest NSE data as of March 16, 2026, 12:14 IST, only 16 securities were hitting their 52‑week high, while 700 stocks touched their 52‑week low. This means that nearly 700 stocks were trading at their lowest levels of 52-week.  Another sign of strong selling was the number of stocks in the Lower Circuit. Today, 108 stocks were locked down at their daily lower price limits.

Stocks Like TCS, Exide, Trent and More Hit 52-Week Low  Here is the list of stocks trading near or at their 52-week lows including Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, IRCTC Ltd, IEX Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Trent Ltd, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. This shows that the market weakness is widespread, affecting almost every segment and category of companies. 

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the biggest losing sector on March 16, 2026?

Nifty Realty emerged as the biggest loser, with a decline of 2.16 per cent on March 16, 2026.

How many stocks hit their 52-week low on March 16, 2026?

As of March 16, 2026, approximately 700 stocks touched their 52-week low on the NSE.

What factors contributed to the market weakness?

Global tensions, higher crude oil prices, sustained FII selling, a weakening rupee, and fragile investor sentiment contributed to the market's downturn.

Were there any stocks hitting 52-week highs on March 16, 2026?

On March 16, 2026, only 16 securities were hitting their 52-week highs, while a significantly larger number were at their lows.

Published at : 16 Mar 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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