Most Investors Ignore This Step And It Could Cost Them Returns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Regularly review mutual funds to ensure they align with goals.

Assess fund performance on consistency, not short-term returns.

Evaluate risks, costs, and fund manager changes periodically.

Most investors pay attention to their portfolios only when markets are either soaring or falling sharply. But long-term success rarely comes from reacting to noise. It comes from stepping back once a year and asking a simple question: is my portfolio still doing the job I created it for? A Mutual Fund portfolio is not a set-and-forget product.

Funds evolve, strategies change, and your own goals shift over time. What looked like a well-structured portfolio five years ago may today carry hidden risks, unnecessary costs, or misaligned investments. A periodic review helps correct these quietly before they become expensive mistakes. Start with the most important filter. Every fund must have a clear purpose. If you cannot link a scheme to a goal and a time horizon, it probably does not belong in your portfolio.

For instance, Equity Funds are suitable for long-term goals like retirement, but using them for a house purchase in three years exposes you to unnecessary volatility. A simple exercise works well. List each fund, map it to a goal, and write down when you need the money.

Quick check: Goal alignment Assign each fund to a specific goal Define a clear time horizon for every investment Avoid mixing short-term needs with equity exposure Next comes performance, but not in the way most people look at it. One-year returns can be misleading. Instead, focus on consistency over at least three to five years. Compare each fund with its benchmark and peer group.

A Large-Cap fund should be judged within its own category. Also look at how the fund behaves in downturns. A fund that falls less during corrections often creates better long-term wealth. What to track in performance 3-to-5-year consistency, not short-term returns Ranking within category peers Downside protection during market corrections Risk is equally important. Two funds may deliver similar returns, but the journey can be very different. One may be stable, while the other swings sharply. Metrics like standard deviation and Sharpe ratio help you understand this.

Over time, smoother performers tend to win because they are easier to stay invested in. Costs are another silent factor investors underestimate. Many still invest in regular plans without realising the long-term impact. Even a small difference in expense ratio compounds significantly over time. During your review, check whether higher costs are justified. Cost control checklist Compare expense ratios within the same category Review if higher costs are backed by performance Consider direct plans for long-term holdings Another common issue is portfolio overlap. Investors often hold multiple funds from the same category assuming better diversification. In reality, many of these funds own the same stocks.

If overlap is high, you are paying twice for the same exposure. Reducing duplication simplifies your portfolio. Do not ignore the role of the fund manager and the asset management company. A change in fund manager can alter strategy and outcomes. Always evaluate performance during the current manager’s tenure. Stability in the AMC also adds confidence. Asset allocation deserves special attention. Over time, market movements can distort your original balance between equity and debt. A strong rally may increase equity exposure beyond your comfort zone.

Rebalancing triggers Equity allocation deviates significantly from target Market rallies push risk higher than comfort levels Portfolio no longer matches your financial goals Liquidity is another aspect many investors overlook. Money meant for near-term goals should not be exposed to high risk. For example, funds required for a home down payment in a year should remain in safe and easily accessible instruments. Finally, think about Taxes before taking action. Selling or switching funds has tax implications.

Sometimes, waiting a few months can reduce the tax burden significantly. Before you redeem or switch Check holding period for tax impact Evaluate exit loads if applicable Plan transactions to optimise post-tax returns Consider a simple example. An investor with eight to ten funds may feel well diversified. But after a review, it often turns out that several funds overlap, short-term money is parked in risky options, and costs are higher than necessary.

By consolidating funds and aligning them to goals, the portfolio becomes simpler and more effective.

Once your review is complete, categorise your funds into three buckets: Hold: aligned with goals and consistent performers Switch: underperforming but still relevant category exposure Redeem: no clear purpose or persistent laggards A yearly review is not about frequent changes.

It is about making a few thoughtful decisions at the right time. When you know why each fund exists, how much risk you are taking, and what you are paying in costs, investing becomes far more predictable. Over time, this discipline makes a bigger difference than chasing the latest top performer.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)