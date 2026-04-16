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HomeBusinessMutual FundsGIFT Nifty Up, Sensex And Nifty Seen Opening Higher As US-Iran Talks Boost Markets

GIFT Nifty Up, Sensex And Nifty Seen Opening Higher As US-Iran Talks Boost Markets

Indian markets are set for a positive start, with GIFT Nifty indicating early gains. Optimism around a possible US-Iran truce and steady crude prices are helping support sentiment.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets anticipate positive opening, driven by global cues.
  • Asian markets rally, US indices hit record highs overnight.
  • US-Iran talks and ceasefire deadline near focus.

Indian equity markets are poised for a positive start on Thursday, with early indicators pointing to mild gains as global sentiment remains supportive amid easing geopolitical concerns.

The GIFT Nifty, a key pre-market indicator, was trading higher at 24,304.50, up 66.80 points or 0.28 per cent, suggesting a firm opening for benchmark indices.

The uptick reflects improving investor confidence as hopes grow for a potential truce between the US and Iran, which has helped stabilise global risk sentiment.

Global Markets Extend Rally On Optimism

Asian markets traded higher in early deals, tracking strength in global equities. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained around 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, as investors responded positively to easing geopolitical tensions.

The broader Asia-Pacific index also remained on an upward trajectory, marking a third straight session of gains, as market participants shifted focus back to earnings and fundamentals, reported Reuters.

Wall Street Hits Record Highs

Overnight, US markets delivered a strong performance, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closing at record levels. The indices gained 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, supported by robust earnings from major financial institutions such as Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower, slipping 0.15 per cent.

Strong corporate earnings have helped offset geopolitical concerns, with a majority of companies reporting results surpassing market expectations so far.

US-Iran Talks In Focus As Ceasefire Deadline Nears

Geopolitical developments remain central to market direction. Optimism around a possible agreement between the US and Iran has improved sentiment, even as negotiations continue ahead of the ceasefire deadline on April 21.

Reports indicate that Iran may consider allowing limited shipping access through parts of the Strait of Hormuz as part of ongoing discussions, which could ease supply concerns in global energy markets.

While the situation remains fluid, any progress towards a deal is being viewed as a positive trigger for equities globally.

Oil Prices Remain Range-Bound

Crude oil prices showed limited movement in Asian trade, reflecting a wait-and-watch approach among investors.

Brent crude hovered near $94.88 per barrel, as markets balanced hopes of easing supply disruptions against lingering uncertainties surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and broader West Asia tensions.

Gold, Silver Edge Higher As Dollar Steadies

Precious metals traded higher, with gold and silver futures gaining 0.36 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.

The US dollar index remained largely stable, indicating that while risk sentiment has improved, investors are still maintaining a cautious stance amid ongoing geopolitical developments.

Focus Shifts Back To Earnings And Fundamentals

With geopolitical risks showing signs of stabilisation, investor attention is gradually returning to corporate earnings and economic data.

Analysts note that strong earnings momentum, particularly in technology and financial sectors, could continue to support equity markets, even as global uncertainties persist.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note, supported by firm global cues and improving risk appetite. However, traders are likely to remain cautious ahead of further clarity on US-Iran negotiations and the ceasefire timeline.

Market direction through the session will likely be influenced by global cues, crude oil movements, and stock-specific triggers as the earnings season gathers pace.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the outlook for Indian equity markets today?

Indian equity markets are expected to open on a positive note, with early indicators suggesting mild gains. This is supported by positive global sentiment and easing geopolitical concerns.

What factors are contributing to the positive global sentiment?

Positive global sentiment is driven by optimism around a potential truce between the US and Iran. This has helped stabilize global risk sentiment and encouraged markets.

How did US markets perform overnight?

US markets showed strong performance, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs. This was boosted by robust earnings from major financial institutions.

What is the current status of US-Iran negotiations?

Negotiations are ongoing ahead of the ceasefire deadline on April 21. Iran may consider allowing limited shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz, which could ease supply concerns.

Where are crude oil prices trading?

Crude oil prices are showing limited movement, hovering near $94.88 per barrel. Markets are balancing hopes of easing supply disruptions against lingering uncertainties.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Sensex Oil Prices Stock Market Today Share Market Today GIFT Nifty US Iran Talks
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