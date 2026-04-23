Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start Despite Global Rally, Oil Above $100

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets anticipate cautious opening amid geopolitical risks.

Global equities rally, but oil prices remain elevated.

US-Iran ceasefire uncertain; Strait of Hormuz disruptions continue.

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note on Thursday, even as global equities continue their record-setting rally, with investors weighing persistent geopolitical risks alongside strong corporate earnings.

Early signals from the derivatives market suggest a weak start. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,206, down 179 points or 0.73 per cent, indicating potential pressure on benchmark indices at the opening bell.

Despite strong global cues, domestic sentiment appears restrained. The decline in GIFT Nifty reflects investor unease over unresolved geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, which continue to cloud the near-term outlook.

While global markets have largely shrugged off risks, Indian equities may remain more sensitive to external shocks such as oil price movements and currency fluctuations.

US-Iran Ceasefire Holds, But Uncertainty Lingers

The geopolitical backdrop remains complex. US President Donald Trump has stated that the ceasefire announced earlier this month will remain in place until Iran presents a unified proposal. However, Iran has reportedly refused to participate in further negotiations, casting doubt over the durability of the truce.

Tensions have been further exacerbated by ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where both sides continue to leverage shipping restrictions as a strategic tool. This has raised concerns about global energy supply, inflationary pressures, and broader economic growth.

Oil Prices Stay Elevated Amid Supply Disruptions

Crude oil continues to trade above the $100-per-barrel mark, reflecting ongoing concerns about supply constraints.

Brent crude futures were last seen around $102 per barrel, supported by tightening shipping conditions in the Gulf region. Recent developments, including the interception of vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, have reinforced fears of prolonged disruption in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Elevated oil prices remain a key risk for India, given its dependence on imports, with potential implications for inflation and fiscal stability.

Global Markets Hit Record Highs On Earnings Optimism

Global equities, meanwhile, remain buoyant. Wall Street indices scaled fresh highs overnight, supported by a strong start to the earnings season.

The S&P 500 rose around 0.69 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.05 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced by a similar margin, signalling continued investor confidence in corporate performance despite macro uncertainties.

Asian markets initially tracked these gains, with indices in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan touching record levels. However, some benchmarks later pared gains as traders reassessed geopolitical risks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.47 per cent after hitting fresh highs, while South Korea’s Kospi remained up 1.38 per cent. Broader Asia-Pacific indices continued to show resilience, driven largely by strength in technology stocks.

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Commodities Mixed; Safe Havens Ease

In contrast to the elevated oil prices, precious metals saw limited movement. Gold futures edged lower by 0.25 per cent, while silver declined 1.10 per cent, suggesting a slight easing in immediate risk aversion.

Currency markets also remained relatively stable, with the US dollar holding onto modest gains.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Domestic equities are likely to remain volatile, balancing strong global cues against persistent geopolitical uncertainty. While the global rally may offer some support, elevated oil prices and the lack of clarity around US-Iran negotiations could keep gains in check.

Investors will closely track developments in the Strait of Hormuz, movements in crude prices, and global market trends for further direction. In the near term, markets may trade within a range, with a cautious bias amid evolving risks.