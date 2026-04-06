GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start For Indian Markets Amid Oil Surge And Trump Threats

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Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note on Monday, with early indicators pointing to a decline in benchmark indices. The GIFT Nifty, a key pre-market indicator, suggests a weak start, reflecting global concerns over rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The futures were trading at 22,624, down 142.60 points or 0.63 per cent, indicating that the Nifty50 may begin the session in negative territory.

What Is GIFT Nifty And Why It Matters

GIFT Nifty, traded on the NSE International Exchange at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), serves as an early signal for how Indian markets may open.

It reflects global investor sentiment outside domestic trading hours and is closely tracked by traders to gauge overnight developments in international markets.

A decline in GIFT Nifty typically points to a weaker opening for Indian equities, while an uptick signals a positive start. In the current context, the drop in GIFT Nifty underscores growing caution among global investors amid rising geopolitical risks and energy price volatility.

Oil Prices Remain A Key Trigger

The movement in GIFT Nifty comes against the backdrop of a sharp surge in global crude oil prices.

Oil has climbed above the $100 per barrel mark following intensifying conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Supply disruptions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, have raised concerns about sustained pressure on global energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, handling a significant share of global crude shipments. Any disruption to this corridor can quickly push prices higher, affecting inflation expectations and investor sentiment worldwide.

Rising crude prices are particularly relevant for India, which imports a large share of its energy requirements. Higher oil prices can increase input costs, widen the current account deficit and weigh on corporate earnings.

Trump’s Threats Add To Market Jitters

Investor sentiment has also been affected by fresh geopolitical developments over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could target Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz completely, reported Reuters. He also set a deadline of 8:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday.

In response, Iran maintained that the waterway would only be fully reopened after compensation for damages caused during the conflict.

These developments have heightened uncertainty around global energy flows and raised the risk of further escalation, keeping markets on edge.

Global Markets Offer Mixed Signals

Despite the cautious tone indicated by GIFT Nifty, other Asian markets showed resilience in early trading.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.19 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.36 per cent, suggesting selective optimism among regional investors.

However, US markets ended on a mixed note in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.13 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged higher by 0.11 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.

Futures markets also reflected caution, with S&P 500 e-mini futures slipping, indicating that global investors remain wary of near-term risks.

Market participants are expected to closely track developments in West Asia, particularly any updates on the Strait of Hormuz and potential escalation between the United States and Iran.

Apart from geopolitics, investors will also monitor global economic indicators, including U.S. inflation data and central bank signals, which could influence broader market trends.

Cautious Start, Volatile Session Ahead

With GIFT Nifty pointing to a lower opening, Indian markets may begin the day on a subdued note. However, the mixed cues from global markets suggest that volatility could remain elevated throughout the session.

The interplay between rising oil prices, geopolitical risks and global economic signals is likely to shape investor sentiment in the near term.