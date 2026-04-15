What To Expect In Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Start, Oil And Talks In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets anticipate a strong open, influenced by global optimism.

Global markets surge on hopes of renewed US-Iran diplomatic engagement.

Easing oil prices and a weaker dollar support improved market sentiment.

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets are set to resume trading on Wednesday after a holiday on Tuesday for Ambedkar Jayanti, with early indicators pointing to a strong opening amid improving global sentiment.

GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Start

The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive opening for domestic benchmarks, with futures trading at 24,227.50, up 369.80 points or 1.55 per cent.

The upbeat signal comes as investors grow optimistic about a possible de-escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, following indications that talks between the two sides may resume soon.

Global Markets Rally On Peace Talk Hopes

Global cues remained firmly supportive. Asian markets advanced broadly, tracking gains on Wall Street and optimism around renewed diplomatic engagement.

South Korea’s Kospi led gains, rising 2.73 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were up 0.78 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also traded higher.

The positive momentum followed a strong overnight session in the US, where the S&P 500 rose 1.18 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.66 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.96 per cent.

Oil Prices Ease, Supporting Sentiment

Crude oil prices softened in Asian trade as hopes of progress in US-Iran negotiations raised expectations that disruptions in energy supply may ease.

Brent crude slipped 0.36 per cent to around $94.45 per barrel, extending its recent decline after having dropped sharply in the previous session.

Lower oil prices are seen as supportive for India’s macroeconomic outlook, easing concerns around inflation and external balances.

Dollar Weakens, Precious Metals Gain

The US dollar stabilised after a recent losing streak, while softer dollar levels supported gains in precious metals.

Gold and silver futures traded higher, rising 0.36 per cent and 1.35 per cent, respectively, as investors continued to hedge against lingering geopolitical risks.

Ceasefire Hopes Drive Risk-On Mood

Investor sentiment improved after signals that negotiations between the US and Iran could resume shortly, following the breakdown of earlier talks.

Market participants are increasingly betting on a potential resolution to the conflict, which had earlier disrupted global energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Analysts said the current rally suggests markets are beginning to look beyond immediate geopolitical risks and focus on underlying economic fundamentals.

IMF Flags Risks If Conflict Escalates

Despite the improved mood, global institutions remain cautious. The International Monetary Fund has warned that a prolonged conflict could push the global economy closer to a slowdown, highlighting the importance of a diplomatic resolution.

Monday Recap: Markets Ended Lower On Oil Spike

In the previous session on Monday, domestic markets had ended sharply lower, weighed down by a spike in crude oil prices and the collapse of US-Iran negotiations.

The Sensex fell 702.68 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 76,847.57, while the Nifty declined 207.95 points, or 0.86 per cent, to settle at 23,842.65.

The sell-off followed a sharp rise in Brent crude, which had surged 7.73 per cent to $102.6 per barrel amid concerns over prolonged supply disruptions.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Markets are expected to open on a strong note, supported by easing oil prices and positive global cues. However, volatility may persist as investors continue to track developments around US–Iran negotiations and their impact on crude oil prices.

Analysts said sustained easing in geopolitical tensions could trigger further upside, while any negative surprises may quickly reverse sentiment.