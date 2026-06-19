Defence Stocks Outperform As Market Slides; BEL, HAL, BDL Lead Gains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defence sector defied broader market decline on Friday.

Major defence companies continued strong performance, boasting robust orders.

Government support, indigenisation, exports drive sector's sustained growth.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmarks traded lower, with the Nifty 50 declining 208.30 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 23,959.70. Despite the broader market weakness, the Nifty India Defence Index gained 0.54 per cent, reflecting continued strength in defence stocks. Among the key defence players, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) emerged as the top performer, rising 4.01 per cent to Rs 1,364.40 during Friday's session. MTAR Technologies gained 0.90 per cent to Rs 8,380, while Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) witnessed mixed trading action.

Bharat Electronics Gains On Strong Order Pipeline

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), one of India's leading defence electronics companies, has delivered steady returns amid improving defence spending and order inflows. The stock has gained around 5 per cent over the last three trading sessions. BEL currently has a strong Order Book of approximately Rs 73,882 crore as of April 1, 2026, providing healthy revenue visibility over the coming years. The company's order book includes radars, communication systems, electronic warfare systems, naval systems and other strategic defence equipment for the Indian armed forces.

HAL Backed By Massive Order Book

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India's premier Aerospace and defence company, has also remained in focus. The stock has gained approximately 2 per cent over the last three trading sessions. HAL continues to benefit from one of the largest order books in the Indian defence sector, estimated at approximately Rs 2,54,538 crore. The company remains a key beneficiary of India's indigenisation push through the manufacturing of fighter aircraft, helicopters, engines and aerospace systems.

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Bharat Dynamics Surges 12 per cent In Four Sessions

Bharat Dynamics Limited has witnessed strong buying interest in recent sessions, with the stock gaining around 12 per cent over the last four trading sessions. The company reported an order book of approximately Rs 22,814 crore and continues to benefit from rising demand for missile systems, ammunition and strategic defence equipment. The recent rally reflects investor optimism regarding future order inflows and execution opportunities in India's expanding defence ecosystem.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Backed By Strong Order

Pipeline Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has remained one of the strongest performers in the defence space. The stock has gained approximately 5 per cent in the last three sessions and around 24 per cent over the last five trading sessions, extending its remarkable rally. Over the last year, GRSE has delivered multibagger returns to investors, supported by strong execution, naval shipbuilding opportunities and improving financial performance. The company closed FY26 with an order book of approximately Rs 2,580 crore, providing visibility for future growth.

MTAR Technologies has been one of the standout performers in the defence and precision engineering space. The stock has delivered returns of 23.04 per cent in the past one month, 258.17 per cent over the last six months, and an impressive 387.41 per cent in the past year, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's growth prospects. The company reported a closing order book of Rs 2,580 crore for FY26, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming years. MTAR caters to strategic sectors such as defence, aerospace, nuclear power and clean energy, making it a key beneficiary of India's growing focus on indigenous manufacturing and advanced engineering capabilities.

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Defence Sector Momentum Remains Strong

The defence sector has remained in the spotlight following India's record defence production of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY26, rising defence exports and continued government support under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Strong order books across major defence companies, increasing indigenisation, export opportunities and rising defence expenditure continue to support the sector's long-term growth outlook. With investors increasingly focusing on defence manufacturing themes, leading players such as BEL, HAL, BDL and GRSE continue to attract market attention due to their healthy order pipelines and strategic importance to India's defence ecosystem.

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