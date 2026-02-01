Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dalal Street Remain Volatile Ahead Of Budget 2026, Sensex Nears 82,200, Nifty About 50 Points Down

Dalal Street Remain Volatile Ahead Of Budget 2026, Sensex Nears 82,200, Nifty About 50 Points Down

With investors bracing for policy signals rather than surprises, volatility is expected to pick up once the Budget speech begins and fiscal numbers hit the screens.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian equity markets open today for a rare special trading session ahead of the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 AM in the Lok Sabha. The mood, at least in early indicators, appears robust.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 82,200, slipping 34 points, and the NSE Nifty50 breached 25,300, taking a hit of close to 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session, the  Sensex climbed a little over 175 points and neared 82,450, and the Nifty crossed 25,350, around 9:04 AM.

With investors bracing for policy signals rather than surprises, volatility is expected to pick up once the Budget speech begins and fiscal numbers hit the screens.

This special session serves as the market’s first real-time verdict on the government’s economic blueprint for FY27, and expectations are unusually nuanced this year.

Economic Survey Sets the Tone Before Budget Day

Ahead of today’s Budget presentation, the Economic Survey 2026-27 was tabled in Parliament on January 29. The Survey projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27, citing macroeconomic stability. It also placed swadeshi at the centre of a broader strategic shift in policy thinking.

Notably, the Survey upgraded India’s medium-term potential growth rate to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent estimated in the FY23 Economic Survey, reflecting the cumulative impact of structural reforms implemented over recent years.

For markets, this provides a stable macro backdrop. However, analysts expect the government to balance reform ambitions with fiscal prudence, particularly as tax cuts are estimated to trim revenues by about Rs 1.5 trillion ($16 billion) in the current fiscal year.

Friday Recap: Markets End January on a Weak Note

Going into the Budget session, domestic equities had already shown signs of fatigue. On Friday,  the  Sensex snapped a three-day winning streak, falling 296.59 points, or 0.36 per cent, to close at 82,269.78. The  Nifty 50 declined 98.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, ending at 25,320.65.

On a monthly basis, the Nifty slipped 3.1 per cent, its worst monthly performance since February 2025, when it had dropped more than 5.8 per cent. The pullback reflects a combination of global headwinds, valuation concerns and cautious positioning ahead of the Budget.

Today’s special session could determine whether January’s softness extends into February or gives way to renewed optimism.

Global Cues: Hawkish Signals and Inflation Concerns

Overseas markets offered limited comfort heading into India’s Budget Day. Wall Street’s major indices closed lower on Friday after US President Donald Trump nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, widely seen as hawkish, to succeed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 declined 0.43 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 per cent. Investors also digested corporate earnings and a higher-than-expected inflation reading.

In Asia, markets ended mostly lower. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.96 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.65 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 eased 0.09 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI managed a marginal gain of 0.06 per cent.

These mixed global signals reinforce the likelihood of a cautious domestic opening.

Commodity Watch: Oil Prices Ease Slightly

Oil prices edged lower in early trade on Sunday. WTI crude was at $65.21 per barrel, down 0.32 per cent, while Brent crude slipped 0.39 per cent to $69.31 per barrel.

Lower crude prices could offer mild relief on the inflation and fiscal fronts, especially as India remains a major importer of energy.

What Corporate India Wants: Administration Over Legislation

Interestingly, expectations from this Budget are less about sweeping tax reforms and more about improving administration.

Dinesh Kanabar, Chairman & CEO, Dhruva Advisors India Pvt Ltd, said the Budget comes at a unique moment in India’s tax history. With the new Income Tax Act, 2025, scheduled to come into force from 1 April 2026, substantive amendments are unlikely.

“The moment calls for administrative reform over tax policy changes, and that is where the real opportunity lies,” Kanabar said.

He outlined four broad areas of expectation: simplifying compliance (especially rationalising TDS rates), incentivising high-technology manufacturing and R&D, reducing the mounting burden of tax litigation, and improving tax administration culture.

On litigation, he noted that at the current pace of disposal, it would take five to six years to clear the backlog, underscoring the need for dispute resolution schemes.

Middle-Class Focus: Relief, Simplicity and Cash Flow

For individual taxpayers, expectations revolve around practical relief rather than headline announcements.

Pyush Lohia, Director of Lohia Worldspace, said higher disposable income remains a priority for the salaried middle class.

“Raising the basic exemption limit, enhancing the standard deduction and rationalising tax slabs can immediately ease pressure on household finances,” Lohia said.

He also emphasised simplification, faster refunds and rationalised TDS provisions to improve monthly cash flow.

According to him, when families retain more of their earnings, consumption improves across housing, services and discretionary segments, creating a multiplier effect without excessive fiscal stimulus.

Real Estate’s Wishlist: Liquidity and Affordable Housing Boost

The property sector, which contributes around 7 per cent to India’s GDP and supports over 200 allied industries, is also closely watching today’s announcements.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the sector is seeking sustained policy support to improve affordability and ease liquidity constraints.

Granting industry status, he said, would reduce borrowing costs and improve transparency. Aggarwal also called for the extension and reintroduction of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) and expanding the definition of affordable housing to include homes priced up to ₹1 crore.

According to industry reports cited by Aggarwal, real estate has the potential to contribute up to 15 per cent to India’s GDP by 2047.

The Big Question: Reform Momentum vs Fiscal Discipline

As markets open for this special session, the central tension remains clear: can the government deliver growth-supportive measures while keeping spending in check amid revenue pressures?

The Economic Survey projects stability. Corporate India seeks administrative ease. The middle class wants relief. Real estate hopes for liquidity support.

By the closing bell today, investors will have begun pricing in their verdict.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a special trading session for Indian equity markets today?

A special trading session is being held today ahead of the Union Budget presentation for the financial year 2026-27. This allows markets to react in real-time to the government's economic blueprint.

What is the projected GDP growth for India in FY27, according to the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey projected India's GDP growth at 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27. It also upgraded India's medium-term potential growth rate to 7 per cent.

What are the main expectations from the Budget for the corporate sector?

Corporate India is looking for administrative reforms rather than sweeping tax changes. Key areas include simplifying compliance, incentivizing R&D, reducing tax litigation, and improving tax administration culture.

What relief is the middle class hoping for in the upcoming Budget?

The middle class expects practical relief like a higher basic exemption limit, enhanced standard deduction, and rationalized tax slabs. They also seek simplification, faster refunds, and improved monthly cash flow.

What are the real estate sector's key demands from the Budget?

The real estate sector is seeking policy support for affordability and liquidity. They want industry status, extension of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, and an expanded definition of affordable housing.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman Dalal Street India Budget PM Modi Share Market Stock Market Today Budget GIFT Nifty Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 Budget 2026 News Budget 2026 Live
Photo Gallery

