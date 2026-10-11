Mumbai To Host UK Ministers And Seven Northern Mayors For India-UK Trade Showcase

Mumbai will host a major UK-India business event on October 13, bringing together senior British cabinet ministers, seven mayors from northern England and more than 100 UK businesses to explore commercial opportunities under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

The first CETA Marketplace in Mumbai will be hosted by Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for South Asia. The event aims to connect businesses from both countries and demonstrate how the trade agreement can support exports, investment and cross-border partnerships.

The marketplace will feature British products, services and technologies across multiple sectors, providing companies with an opportunity to identify potential partners, explore new markets and develop business relationships.

UK-India Trade Agreement Takes Centre Stage

The marketplace is designed to translate the provisions of CETA into commercial opportunities for businesses in India and the UK. With changes to tariffs and improved market access, the agreement is expected to facilitate trade across industries and encourage companies to expand their operations in both countries.

Harjinder Kang said: “The UK–India trade deal has opened an exciting new chapter in our economic partnership. The CETA Marketplace is about bringing that opportunity to life, connecting businesses directly with the products, expertise and partnerships that can drive growth. Our focus now is on turning this landmark agreement into tangible commercial outcomes for businesses in both countries.”

The initiative comes as companies across the UK explore opportunities in India for exports, investment and collaboration. Businesses from northern England and Scotland are among those looking to strengthen commercial ties with the Indian market.

Businesses From Multiple Sectors to Participate

The event will bring together companies and institutions representing a wide range of industries, including advanced manufacturing, clean technology, healthcare, financial technology, education, consumer products and infrastructure.

Rolls-Royce is among the businesses supporting the marketplace. The company sees the agreement as an opportunity to strengthen its long-standing relationship with India, particularly in aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President, Rolls-Royce India, said: “The UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between our two countries. It creates greater opportunities for businesses to trade, invest and collaborate, while providing the stability and confidence needed to build for the long term. For Rolls-Royce, with more than 90 years of partnership with India, we see this as an important enabler for deeper collaboration across aerospace and advanced manufacturing, supporting customers, suppliers and the wider industrial ecosystem. We look forward to playing our part in translating this landmark agreement into greater growth and opportunity for businesses in both countries.”

The participating business delegation will include representatives from sectors where technological expertise, manufacturing capabilities and access to new markets could support further cooperation between the two countries.

Tariff Changes Create Opportunities for Exporters

CETA is expected to improve market access for businesses on both sides. Under the agreement, tariffs have been liberalised on 90% of UK goods exported to India, while 99% of Indian goods exported to the UK benefit from duty-free or reduced-tariff access.

Products such as Scottish salmon will enter India duty-free, while Scotch whisky and UK automobiles are among the products benefiting from tariff reductions.

For Indian businesses, the agreement could provide greater access to British products, technology and professional expertise. It may also help companies strengthen supply chains, attract investment and establish international partnerships.

The marketplace will provide participating businesses with an opportunity to assess how these provisions could translate into practical commercial arrangements, including product distribution, technology partnerships and expansion into new markets.

Major UK Companies Support the Marketplace

The CETA Marketplace is supported by several prominent businesses, including Rolls-Royce, British Airways, Carbon Clean, Smith + Nephew, Interpolitan Money, Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools in Gurugram, part of GEDU Global Education, Virgin Atlantic and Diageo India.

The UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement came into effect on July 15, 2026. According to the accompanying details, the agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion and boost the combined economic output of the two countries by nearly £5 billion annually over the long term.

The Mumbai event will bring businesses and policymakers together to explore how the agreement can support trade, investment and economic cooperation between India and the UK.