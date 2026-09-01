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English NewsBusinessMumbai CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2/Kg, PNG By Re 1 From Today Amid Middle East Crisis

Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2/Kg, PNG By Re 1 From Today Amid Middle East Crisis

Mahanagar Gas has raised CNG prices in and around Mumbai by Rs 2 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Re 1 per SCM, citing higher input costs amid tensions in the Middle East.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MGL hiked CNG price Rs 2/kg to Rs 88/kg.
  • Domestic PNG prices increased Re 1/SCM; effective September 1.
  • Hikes stem from higher input costs, Middle East crisis.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Monday announced a hike of Rs 2 per kg in CNG prices, citing higher input costs amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The company has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Re 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM).

According to an official statement, the revised CNG price will be Rs 88 per kg and will come into effect from midnight on September 1.

Input Costs Rise Amid Middle East Crisis

MGL said the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has led to a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, prompting the revision in CNG prices.

The company said demand for CNG remains significant, while a major portion of the input gas used for the CNG segment is sourced through imported spot regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), where prices are higher.

According to MGL, the CNG price increase will only partially offset the higher cost of input gas and help maintain a continued and sustained supply to customers.

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PNG Price Also Increased

The increase in input costs has also resulted in a Rs 1 per SCM increase in the price of domestic PNG.

Around 13 lakh CNG vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Latur and Dharashiv in Maharashtra, as well as Chitradurga and Davangere in Karnataka, depend on MGL's supply network.

On the domestic PNG front, the rise in input costs has resulted in a Re 1 per SCM increase for around 30 lakh domestic consumers.

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IGL Had Raised CNG Prices Earlier

The announcement comes days after Indraprastha Gas Limited, which supplies CNG to the national capital region and surrounding areas, increased its CNG price by Rs 3.89 per kg.

Following the hike, CNG in those areas was priced at Rs 86.98 per kg, with the company also citing higher input costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased the price of CNG?

MGL has increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg. The revised price will be Rs 88 per kg and will come into effect from midnight on September 1.

What is the new price increase for domestic piped natural gas (PNG) from MGL?

MGL has increased the price of domestic PNG by Re 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM). This adjustment is also due to rising input costs.

Why did MGL increase the prices of CNG and PNG?

MGL cited higher input costs due to the Middle East crisis, which raised international gas prices. Much of their CNG input is expensive imported RLNG, prompting the hike.

Which customers are affected by MGL's price hikes?

Approximately 13 lakh CNG vehicle owners across parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, and around 30 lakh domestic PNG consumers are impacted by these price revisions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News CNG Price Hike CNG PNG Hike
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