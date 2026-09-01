MGL has increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg. The revised price will be Rs 88 per kg and will come into effect from midnight on September 1.
Explorer
Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2/Kg, PNG By Re 1 From Today Amid Middle East Crisis
Mahanagar Gas has raised CNG prices in and around Mumbai by Rs 2 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Re 1 per SCM, citing higher input costs amid tensions in the Middle East.
- MGL hiked CNG price Rs 2/kg to Rs 88/kg.
- Domestic PNG prices increased Re 1/SCM; effective September 1.
- Hikes stem from higher input costs, Middle East crisis.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much has Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased the price of CNG?
What is the new price increase for domestic piped natural gas (PNG) from MGL?
MGL has increased the price of domestic PNG by Re 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM). This adjustment is also due to rising input costs.
Why did MGL increase the prices of CNG and PNG?
MGL cited higher input costs due to the Middle East crisis, which raised international gas prices. Much of their CNG input is expensive imported RLNG, prompting the hike.
Which customers are affected by MGL's price hikes?
Approximately 13 lakh CNG vehicle owners across parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, and around 30 lakh domestic PNG consumers are impacted by these price revisions.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
Mumbai CNG Price Hiked By Rs 2/Kg, PNG By Re 1 From Today Amid Middle East Crisis
Business
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Rises By Rs 9.50, Non-Domestic Cylinder Also Gets Costlier
Business
India’s Economy Shines: GDP Growth Surges 7.8% In First Quarter Of FY27
Business
OPINION | Bitcoin Is Rallying Again. Indian Investors Should Look Beyond The Price
Advertisement
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion