Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs 7 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Gujarat At Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has announced fresh investments worth Rs 7 lakh crore in Gujarat over the next five years, reaffirming Reliance Industries’ long-term commitment to the state and positioning it as a global hub for clean energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.

Addressing the first Regional Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Rajkot, Ambani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring India’s “civilisational self-belief” and steering the country from “potential to performance”.

“This is India’s defining decade. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India is not just preparing for the future -- India is shaping it,” Ambani said, adding that Gujarat remained the “body, heart and soul” of Reliance.

Rs 7 Lakh Crore Investment Push

Ambani said Reliance has already invested over ₹3.5 lakh crore in Gujarat in the last five years and will now double that figure to Rs 7 lakh crore by 2030. The investments, he said, would generate large-scale employment and livelihoods while boosting wealth creation.

“Reliance is already Gujarat’s largest investor, and our commitment will only grow stronger,” he said.

Highlighting Reliance’s clean energy ambitions, Ambani said Jamnagar is being developed into the world’s largest integrated clean-energy ecosystem, covering solar power, battery storage, green hydrogen, green fertilisers, sustainable aviation fuel, maritime fuels, and advanced materials.

“Jamnagar, once India’s largest hydrocarbon exporter, will become the country’s largest exporter of green energy and green materials,” he said.

Kutch Clean Energy Hub, AI Push

Ambani also announced plans to transform Kutch into a global clean-energy hub through one of the world’s largest multi-gigawatt solar projects, supported by round-the-clock storage and modern grid integration.

In the technology sector, he revealed that Reliance is building India’s largest AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar and that Jio will soon launch a “people-first” artificial intelligence platform designed to make AI services accessible to Indians in their own languages.

“Our goal is affordable AI for every Indian,” he said.

Backing the Centre’s push to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, Ambani said the Reliance Foundation would partner with the Gujarat government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura. He also announced plans to establish a world-class hospital in Jamnagar and significantly expand educational facilities in Saurashtra.

Tribute To Gujarat Roots

Recalling his family’s roots, Ambani paid tribute to his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, calling him “a son of Saurashtra” and said the region holds deep emotional significance for Reliance.

Ambani said global geopolitical challenges would not deter India’s growth. “India has an invincible protective wall in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.