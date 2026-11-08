Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: How Sensex, Nifty Have Performed Over The Last 10 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Special one-hour trading session marks new Hindu financial year.

Eight of last ten Muhurat sessions recorded market gains.

The 2025 session saw modest Nifty and Sensex gains.

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) As the market prepares to usher in Samvat 2083 on Sunday, investors will once again participate in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session, traditionally considered an auspicious occasion to begin new investments and seek financial prosperity.

Previously, the Indian stock market has recorded gains in eight of the last 10 Muhurat trading sessions. Both the benchmark Nifty and Sensex witnessed losses in 2016 and 2017 but remained in positive territory in each of the subsequent eight sessions, with gains generally staying below 1 per cent.

The BSE and NSE will conduct the special trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm on November 8. The session marks the beginning of the new Hindu financial year and coincides with Diwali celebrations.

Also Read : Diwali Muhurat Trading Today: Kotak Securities’ Stock Picks And Target Prices For Samvat 2083

Historical data show that the Nifty declined 0.14 per cent in the 2016 Muhurat trading session and 0.63 per cent in 2017. However, the index reversed the trend in 2018, registering a gain of 0.7 per cent. It subsequently advanced 0.37 per cent in 2019, 0.47 per cent in 2020 and 0.5 per cent in 2021.

The benchmark recorded a stronger gain of 1 per cent in 2022, followed by an increase of 0.5 per cent in 2023 and 0.4 per cent in 2024. In the latest Muhurat trading session in 2025, the Nifty edged up around 0.1 per cent.

During the 2025 session, the Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note and initially climbed to their respective 52-week highs at the time. However, both indices gave up most of their early gains as trading progressed and eventually settled with modest advances.

The Sensex gained 63 points, or approximately 0.07 per cent, to close at 84,426, while the Nifty advanced 25 points, or around 0.1 per cent, to settle at 25,868.

The Sensex also recorded positive returns in eight of the last 10 Muhurat trading sessions. The index declined 0.04 per cent in 2016 and 0.59 per cent in 2017 before registering gains in the following eight years.

Also Read : Muhurat Trading Today: Why Dalal Street Is Open On Sunday, Check NSE, BSE Timings

The Sensex advanced 0.7 per cent in 2018, 0.49 per cent in 2019 and 0.45 per cent in 2020. It gained 0.5 per cent in 2021, followed by a stronger rise of 0.87 per cent in 2022. The index subsequently climbed 0.54 per cent in 2023 and 0.42 per cent in 2024 before ending the 2025 session with a gain of approximately 0.07 per cent.